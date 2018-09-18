10. Regina King, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Seven Seconds (Netflix)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
9. John Mulaney, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (Netflix)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
8. RuPaul, Outstanding Reality Competition Series, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Kevin Winter/Getty
7. Claire Foy, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, The Crown (Netflix)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
6. Thandie Newton, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Westworld (HBO)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
5. Matthew Rhys, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, The Americans (FX)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
4. Ryan Murphy, Outstanding Limited Series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
3. Rachel Brosnahan, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2. Henry Winkler, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Barry (HBO)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
1. Glenn Weiss, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, The Oscars (ABC)
Kevin Winter/Getty
