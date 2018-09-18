God save the Queen — and give her an Emmy. For her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in the second season of Netflix’s The Crown, Claire Foy was honored with the award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama. “This wasn’t supposed to happen,” the actress said. “I just felt so proud, then, of being in the company of such extraordinary performances. I know everyone’s talking at the moment about women in the industry, but if that’s anything to go by, bloody hell — that’s technically not swearing!”

Foy’s tenure on the throne came to an end in the second season, as the cast of the drama — which is moving at a breakneck pace through the latter half of the 20th century — will be replaced by older actors in season 3. “Thank you, Emmys. I had the most extraordinary two and a half years of my life,” she continued. “I was given a role that I never thought I would ever get a chance to play, and I met people I will love forever and ever and ever, and the show goes on, which makes me so, so proud.” She dedicated the honor to the next cast, and to her onscreen Prince Phillip, Matt Smith. All hail.