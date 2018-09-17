Other times the Emmy Awards have had more than one host

From Colin Jost and Michael Che to Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, see who's shared the stage for TV's biggest night as Emmys emcees

September 17, 2018 at 02:58 PM EDT
<p><em>Saturday Night Live</em> head writers and Weekend Update co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che are the latest duo to take on hosting the Primetime Emmy Awards together. Who else has shared the stage for TV&#8217;s biggest night? Join us as we take a look back at several of the many ceremonies with more than one emcee &mdash; some of them may surprise you!</p>
pinterest
pinterest
pinterest
pinterest
pinterest
pinterest
pinterest
pinterest
pinterest
pinterest
pinterest
pinterest
pinterest
pinterest
pinterest
pinterest
