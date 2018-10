Best and Worst Dressed Stars at 2017 Emmy Awards

If Nicole Kidman is on a red carpet, it pretty much goes without saying that she’ll make the best-dressed list. To no one’s surprise, the Oscar (and now Emmy!) winner and fashion icon was the cream of the style crop in Calvin Klein by Appointment. In her crystal-embellished pink satin sandals and red silk gown with a full ankle-length skirt, pleated bodice, and glittering silver tie at the neck, the carpet belonged to Kidman.