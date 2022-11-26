"It's about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented."

It's 2022, and Emma Corrin would like awards show categories to reflect it.

Corrin, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, told BBC News that they "hope for a future" in which gender-neutral categories are the norm for awards ceremonies.

"I don't think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment," they said. "It's about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented."

The star, who is in awards contention this year for their films My Policeman and Lady Chatterley's Lover, took home a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for their performance as Princess Diana in The Crown in 2021. However, at the time, Corrin still allowed the use of she and her pronouns.

Some film and television awards ceremonies are slowly stepping away from gendered categories. The MTV Movie & TV Awards have been gender-neutral since 2017 and, in August, the Film Independent Spirit Awards announced that it would instate gender-neutral categories for its 2023 nominations, combining its previous male- and female-designated categories into Best Lead Performance, Best Supporting Performance, and Best Breakthrough Performance. The British Independent Film Awards, the Gotham Film & Media Institute, and the Berlin Film Festival have adopted a similar approach.

Corrin said they think the lack of LGBTQIA+ representation in film and television is partly to blame for the category titles not being addressed sooner.

"The conversation needs to be about having more representation in the material itself, in the content that we are seeing for nonbinary people, for queer people, for trans people, because then I think that will change a lot," they said. "When those parts come up, meaning more people and more actors are playing those roles, then I think there will be more of an urgency with which these questions will be addressed."

In July 2021, Corrin came out as nonbinary by posting a photo of themself wearing a chest binder. They said they made the decision, in part, because "it was a journey that was at the very center of who I am, who I was when I started talking about it."

They maintained that they would "never sacrifice integrity or honesty" by masking their gender identity in an effort to gain future roles.

"My being nonbinary is not a rejection of femininity or my femininity in any way," they said. "It's sort of an embrace of that."

