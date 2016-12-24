16 stars who are EGOT winners
Check out the famous faces who have nabbed an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony
Audrey Hepburn
Emmy(s): Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming, 1993, Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn
Grammy(s): Best Spoken Word Album for Children, 1994, Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales
Oscar(s): Best Actress in a Leading Role, 1954, Roman Holiday
Tony(s): Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, 1954, Ondine
Mel Brooks
Emmy(s): Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, 1999, Mad About You; Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, 1998, Mad About You; Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, 1997, Mad About You; Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety, 1967, The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special
Grammy(s): Best Long Form Music Video, 2002, Great Performances: “Recording The Producers: A Musical Romp with Mel Brooks”; Best Spoken Comedy Album, 1999, The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000
Oscar(s): Best Writing, Story and Screenplay - Written Directly for the Screen, 1969, The Producers
Tony(s): Best Book of a Musical, 2001, The Producers; Best Original Score, 2001, The Producers; Best Musical, 2001, The Producers
Richard Rodgers
Emmy(s): Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed for Television, 1962, Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years
Grammy(s): Best Show Album, 1962, No Strings; Best Show Album, 1960, The Sound of Music
Oscar(s): Best Original Song, 1946, "It Might as Well be Spring" from State Fair
Tony(s): Best Original Score, 1962, No Strings; Best Musical, 1960, The Sound of Music; Best Musical, 1952, The King and I; Best Musical, 1950, South Pacific; Best Score, 1950, South Pacific
Helen Hayes
Emmy(s): Best Actress, 1953
Grammy(s): Best Spoken Word Album, 1977, Great American Documents
Oscar(s): Best Actress in a Supporting Role, 1971, Airport; Best Actress, 1932, The Sin of Madelon Claudet
Tony(s): Best Actress, Dramatic, 1958, Time Remembered; Best Actress, Dramatic, 1947, Happy Birthday
Rita Moreno
Emmy(s): Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series, 1978, The Rockford Files; Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music, 1977, The Muppet Show
Grammy(s): Best Album for Children, 1972, The Electric Company
Oscar(s): Best Actress in a Supporting Role, 1962, West Side Story
Tony(s): Best Featured Actress in a Play, 1975, The Ritz
John Gielgud
Emmy(s): Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special, 1991, Summer’s Lease
Grammy(s): Best Spoken Word Album, 1980, Ages of Man
Oscar(s): Best Actor in a Supporting Role, 1982, Arthur
Tony(s): Best Director of a Drama, 1961, Big Fish, Little Fish
Marvin Hamlisch
Emmy(s): Outstanding Music Direction, 2001, Timeless: Live in Concert; Outstanding Music and Lyrics, 1999, AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Movies: America’s Greatest Movies; Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics, 1995, Barbra: The Concert
Grammy(s): Album of Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture, 1975, The Way We Were
Oscar(s): Best Original Song, 1974, "The Way We Were" from The Way We Were; Best Original Song Score or Adaptation Score, 1974, The Sting; Best Original Dramatic Score, 1974, The Way We Were
Tony(s): Best Original Score, 1976, A Chorus Line
Jonathan Tunick
Emmy(s): Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction, 1982, Night of 100 Stars
Grammy(s): Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocal(s), 1989, “No One Is Alone”
Oscar(s): Best Music, Original Song Score and Its Adaptation or Best Adaptation Score, 1978, A Little Night Music
Tony(s): Best Orchestrations, 1997, Titanic
Mike Nichols
Emmy(s): Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special, 2004, Angels in America; Outstanding Miniseries, 2004, Angels in America; Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special, 2001, Wit; Outstanding Made for Television Movie, 2001, Wit
Grammy(s): Best Comedy Performance, 1962, An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May
Oscar(s): Best Director, 1968, The Graduate
Tony(s): Best Direction of a Play, 2012, Death of a Salesman; Best Direction of a Musical, 2005, Monty Python’s Spamalot; Best Direction of a Play, 1984, The Real Thing; Best Direction of a Play, 1972, The Prisoner of Second Avenue; Best Direction of a Play, 1968, Plaza Suite; Best Direction of a Play, 1965, Luv and The Odd Couple; Best Direction of a Play, 1964, Barefoot in the Park
Whoopi Goldberg
Emmy(s): Outstanding Talk Show Host, 2009, The View; Outstanding Special Class Special, 2002, Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel
Grammy(s): Best Comedy Recording, 1986, Whoopi Goldberg Original Broadway Show Recording
Oscar(s): Best Actress in a Supporting Role, 1991, Ghost
Tony(s): Best Musical, 2002, Thoroughly Modern Millie
Scott Rudin
Emmy(s): Outstanding Children’s Program, 1984, He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin’
Grammy(s): Best Musical Theater Album, 2012, The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording
Oscar(s): Best Motion Picture of the Year, 2008, No Country for Old Men
Tony(s): Best Revival of a Play, 2016, A View from the Bridge; Best Play, 2016, The Humans; Best Revival of a Play, 2015, Skylight; Best Play, 2015, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time; Best Revival of a Play, 2012, Death of a Salesman; Best Musical, 2011, The Book of Mormon; Best Revival of a Play, 2010, Fences; Best Play, 2009, God of Carnage; Best Play, 2006, The History Boys; Best Play, 2005, Doubt; Best Play, 2005, Doubt; Best Play, 2000, Copenhagen; Best Play, 1994, Passion
Robert Lopez
Emmy(s): Outstanding Music Direction and Composition, 2010, Wonder Pets!; Outstanding Music Direction and Composition, 2008, Wonder Pets!
Grammy(s): Best Song Written for Visual Media, 2015, Frozen; Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, 2015, Frozen; Best Musical Theater Album, 2012, The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording
Oscar(s): Best Original Song, 2014, "Let It Go" from Frozen
Tony(s): Best Book of a Musical, 2011, The Book of Mormon; Best Original Score, 2011, The Book of Mormon; Best Original Score, 2004, Avenue Q
John Legend
Emmy(s): Outstanding Variety Special (Live), 2018, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Grammy(s): Best New Artist, 2006; Best R&B Album, 2006, Get Lifted; Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, 2006, "Ordinary People"; Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, 2007, "Heaven"; Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, 2007, "Family Affair"; Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, 2009, "Stay With Me (By The Sea)"; Best R&B Song, 2011, "Shine"; Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance, 2011, "Hang on in There"; Best R&B Album, 2011, Wake Up!; Best Song Written for Visual Media, 2016, "Glory"
Oscar(s): Best Original Song, 2015, "Glory" from Selma
Tony(s): Best Revival of a Play, 2017, Jitney
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Emmy(s): Outstanding Variety Special (Live), 2018, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Grammy(s): Best Cast Show Album, 1980, Evita; Best Cast Show Album, 1983, Cats; Best Contemporary Composition, 1986, Requiem
Oscar(s): Best Original Song, 1997, "You Must Love Me" from Evita
Tony(s): Best Original Score, 1980, Evita; Best Musical, 1983, Cats; Best Original Score, 1983, Cats; Best Musical, 1988, The Phantom of the Opera; Best Musical, 1995, Sunset Boulevard; Best Original Score, 1995, Sunset Boulevard
Tim Rice
Emmy(s): Outstanding Variety Special (Live), 2018, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Grammy(s): Best Cast Show Album, 1980, Evita; Song of the Year, 1993, "A Whole New World (Aladdin's Theme)"; Best Musical Album for Children, 1993, Aladdin - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack; Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television, 1993, "A Whole New World (Aladdin's Theme)"; Best Musical Show Album, 2000, Aida
Oscar(s): Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song, 1993, "A Whole New World (Aladdin's Theme)" from Aladdin; Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song, 1995, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King; Best Original Song, 1997, "You Must Love Me" from Evita
Tony(s): Best Original Score, 1980, Evita; Best Book of a Musical, 1980, Evita; Best Original Score, 2000, Aida
Alan Menken
Emmy(s): Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding contribution to the success of the Academy's anti-drug special for children, 1990, "Wonderful Ways to Say No" from the TV special Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue (non-competitive)
Daytime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program, 2020, "Waiting in the Wings" from Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure
Grammy(s): Best Recording for Children, 1991, The Little Mermaid: Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack; Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television, 1991, "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid; Best Album for Children, 1993, Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack; Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television, 1993, Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack; Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television, 1993, "Beauty and the Beast" from Beauty and the Beast; Song of the Year, 1994, "A Whole New World (Aladdin's Theme)" from Aladdin; Best Musical Album for Children, 1994, Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack; Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television, 1994, Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack; Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television, 1994, "A Whole New World" from Aladdin; Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television, 1996, "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas; Best Song Written for Visual Media, 2012, "I See the Light" from Tangled
Oscar(s): Best Original Score, 1989, The Little Mermaid; Best Original Song, 1989, "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid; Best Original Score, 1991, Beauty and the Beast; Best Original Song, 1991, "Beauty and the Beast" from Beauty and the Beast; Best Original Score, 1992, Aladdin; Best Original Song, 1992, "A Whole New World" from Aladdin; Best Original Musical or Comedy Score, 1995, Pocahontas; Best Original Song, 1995 "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas
Tony(s): Best Original Score, 2012, Newsies