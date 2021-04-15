"I like them short, bald, smooth, and golden," the perennial Oscar nominee — who has yet to win despite 12 overall nominations — says in an adorable dating profile jabbing at her historic Academy streak.

Diane Warren has a rolodex of famous friends (hello, Cher), a discography for days, and 12 Oscar nominations to her credit, but all she wants in life is "a naked knight that carries a big sword."

The iconic songwriter says as much in her adorable new dating profile on Match.com, which clearly references her "single" status as one of the most-nominated living Academy Award contenders without a victory.

"So, it's never too late to put out the beacon: Yes, I'm single. Yes, I'm looking," Warren wrote in the profile, which she tweeted on Wednesday — one day before final Oscar balloting began. "I'm looking for a man in my life. I like them short, bald, smooth, and golden. I like a guy that is build solid and statuesque."

She further joked that she's "lost out" in finding her "true love eleven times before," but that she's "hoping to finally put an end to that streak" this year.

Warren was nominated yet again this year for her work on the Sophia Loren-starring Netflix film The Life Ahead, for which she penned the original song "Io Si (Seen)." This year's nomination marks her fourth consecutive appearance in the category, with nods before that for cowriting Lady Gaga's "Til It Happens to You" in 2016 and Aerosmith's memorable Armageddon soundtrack cut "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" in 1999.

Though her track record with the Academy is massive, her 12-nod streak without a victory isn't the longest: Sound engineer Greg P. Russell holds the record among living performers, with 17 Oscar nominations that have yet to translate into a single win.

