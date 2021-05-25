Alex Trebek earns posthumous Daytime Emmys nomination
The Jeopardy! host was memorialized with a nomination in the Game Show Host category.
Alex Trebek earned a posthumous Daytime Emmy nomination while Drew Barrymore received her first nod in the Talk Show Host category, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the soon-to-be-shuttered The Ellen DeGeneres Show snagged a nom in the Best Talk Show category but host Ellen DeGeneres didn't.
Nominees are selected by industry expert panels; not the general membership. Winners have already been selected (but remain secret) since they are the ones who collect the highest score during the nomination process. That's why you never see For Your Consideration ads for the Daytime Emmys.
Emmys in more than 40 daytime categories will be given out June 25 on CBS. Here are some of the more prominent nominees:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless
Genie Francis, General Hospital
Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Maurice Benard, General Hospital
Steve Burton, General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful
Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marla Adams, The Young and the Restless
Tamra Braun, Days of Our Lives
Carolyn Hennesy, General Hospital
Briana Henry, General Hospital
Courtney Hope, The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Darin Brooks, The Bold and the Beautiful
Max Gail, General Hospital
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless
Jeff Kober, General Hospital
James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Tahj Bellow, General Hospital
Victoria Konefal, Days of Our Lives
Alyvia Alyn Lind, The Young and the Restless
Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla, General Hospital
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Kim Delaney, General Hospital
George DelHoyo, Days of Our Lives
Briana Lane, General Hospital
Cady McClain, Days of Our Lives
Victoria Platt, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Culinary Host
Valerie Bertinelli
Giada De Laurentiis
Edward Delling-Williams
Ina Garten
Sophia Roe
Michael Symon
Outstanding Limited Drama Series
The Bay (Poster TV)
Beacon Hill (Realwomennetwork.com)
A House Divided (UMC)
Studio City (Amazon)
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Let's Make a Deal
The Price is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady
Steve Harvey
Alfonso Ribeiro
Pat Sajak
Alex Trebek
Outstanding Courtroom Program
Caught in Providence
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
The People's Court
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
The 3rd hour of Today
GMA3: What you Need to Know
Red Table Talk
Red Table Talk: The Estafans
Tamron Hall
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Today show with Hoda & Jenna
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Drew Barrymore
Kelly Clarkson
Sean Evans
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood
E! Daily Pop
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
