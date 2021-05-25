Alex Trebek earns posthumous Daytime Emmys nomination

The Jeopardy! host was memorialized with a nomination in the Game Show Host category.

Alex Trebek earned a posthumous Daytime Emmy nomination while Drew Barrymore received her first nod in the Talk Show Host category, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be-shuttered The Ellen DeGeneres Show snagged a nom in the Best Talk Show category but host Ellen DeGeneres didn't.

Nominees are selected by industry expert panels; not the general membership. Winners have already been selected (but remain secret) since they are the ones who collect the highest score during the nomination process. That's why you never see For Your Consideration ads for the Daytime Emmys.

Emmys in more than 40 daytime categories will be given out June 25 on CBS. Here are some of the more prominent nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless

Genie Francis, General Hospital

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard, General Hospital

Steve Burton, General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful

Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams, The Young and the Restless

Tamra Braun, Days of Our Lives

Carolyn Hennesy, General Hospital

Briana Henry, General Hospital

Courtney Hope, The Bold and the Beautiful



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Darin Brooks, The Bold and the Beautiful

Max Gail, General Hospital

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless

Jeff Kober, General Hospital

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Tahj Bellow, General Hospital

Victoria Konefal, Days of Our Lives

Alyvia Alyn Lind, The Young and the Restless

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla, General Hospital



Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Kim Delaney, General Hospital

George DelHoyo, Days of Our Lives

Briana Lane, General Hospital

Cady McClain, Days of Our Lives

Victoria Platt, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Culinary Host

Valerie Bertinelli

Giada De Laurentiis

Edward Delling-Williams

Ina Garten

Sophia Roe

Michael Symon



Outstanding Limited Drama Series

The Bay (Poster TV)

Beacon Hill (Realwomennetwork.com)

A House Divided (UMC)

Studio City (Amazon)



Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Let's Make a Deal

The Price is Right

Wheel of Fortune



Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady

Steve Harvey

Alfonso Ribeiro

Pat Sajak

Alex Trebek



Outstanding Courtroom Program

Caught in Providence

Divorce Court

Judge Judy

Lauren Lake's Paternity Court

The People's Court

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

The 3rd hour of Today

GMA3: What you Need to Know

Red Table Talk

Red Table Talk: The Estafans

Tamron Hall



Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Today show with Hoda & Jenna

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore

Kelly Clarkson

Sean Evans

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest



Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access Hollywood

E! Daily Pop

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition