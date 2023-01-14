Dave Karger's 2023 Oscars predictions: Top Gun: Maverick is soaring upward

Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise could both squeak into their respective brackets, according to the latest reads by our awards expert.

After weeks of nominations and awards from critics groups with virtually no overlap with the voting body of the Academy, we finally have several results from the guild awards to analyze. Since many guild-award voters also vote for the Oscars, the overall race is now coming into clearer focus. Here's where things stand now, with just days to go before the Oscar nominations.

Oscar Predictions

Best Picture

My top six ranked films remain the same, but the second half of this year's mandated 10 nominees in the category are a bit murkier. Any of the films ranked seven through 12 (including the troubled Babylon, which did score a SAG ensemble nomination) could make it into the race.

The Fabelmans Top Gun: Maverick Everything Everywhere All at Once The Banshees of Inisherin Avatar: The Way of Water TÁR Elvis Women Talking All Quiet on the Western Front Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Triangle of Sadness Babylon

Top Gun Maverick Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick' | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Best Director

The Directors Guild threw a wrench into this year's derby by including Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski over Avatar: The Way of Water's James Cameron. If there's to be a surprise international filmmaker included, look for that slot to be filled either by Edward Berger or Ruben Östlund.

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Daniel Scheinert & Dan Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Todd Field, TÁR Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water Baz Luhrmann, Elvis Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Austin Butler Austin Butler in 'Elvis' | Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Actor

It's looking more and more like there are four locks here: Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler, and Bill Nighy. The fifth nominee is anyone's guess: Tom Cruise and Paul Mescal scored Critics Choice nods, while the hard-campaigning Adam Sandler made the cut with the SAG Awards. I still think overall affection for Top Gun will lift Cruise into contention.

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser, The Whale Austin Butler, Elvis Bill Nighy, Living Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick Paul Mescal, Aftersun Adam Sandler, Hustle Hugh Jackman, The Son Jeremy Pope, The Inspection Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Andrea Riseborough Andrea Riseborough in 'To Leslie' | Credit: Momentum Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh are the only real sure things this year. SAG included Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler and added Ana de Armas over Michelle Williams. But don't count out the late-surging Andrea Riseborough, whose brilliant turn in To Leslie has become the toast of A-list Hollywood in the past couple weeks, just in time for the AMPAS ballots.

Cate Blanchett, TÁR Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once Viola Davis, The Woman King Danielle Deadwyler, Till Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Olivia Colman, Empire of Light Ana de Armas, Blonde Margot Robbie, Babylon Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

The Fabelmans Paul Dano in 'The Fabelmans' | Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson and Ke Huy Quan remain the frontrunners here, while Paul Dano now seems the likeliest male nominee from the Fabelmans cast, although Judd Hirsch still stands a strong chance for his brief but unforgettable performance. The Critics Choice nominations, which usually match up decently with the Oscar nods, included pairs of actors from The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin. Along with Everything Everywhere comeback phenomenon Quan, they could end up comprising the entire roster.

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Paul Dano, The Fabelmans Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans Brad Pitt, Babylon Ben Whishaw, Women Talking Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway Jeremy Strong, Armageddon Time

Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: Allyson Riggs/A24

Best Supporting Actress

The SAG Awards nominating committee made this already crowded category even more so by nominating The Whale's Hong Chau over contenders like Janelle Monáe and Jessie Buckley. Meanwhile, Angela Bassett's Golden Globe win (the first for any Marvel movie performance) lifts her closer to the top of the heap.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Janelle Monae, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once Jessie Buckley, Women Talking Hong Chau, The Whale Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness Nina Hoss, TÁR Claire Foy, Women Talking

