Dave Karger's 2023 Oscars predictions: Everything Everywhere dominates post-nominations

Our awards expert sees A24's multiverse sensation headed for the big win, along with the film’s costar Ke Huy Quan.

Now that the Oscar nominations are finally out, it's time to take a stab at who might actually win on March 12. Here's where I feel like things stand at this point.

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Throughout the season, I've been looking at this race as a competition between The Fabelmans and Top Gun: Maverick, with Everything Everywhere All at Once in a close third place. But EEAAO's surprising over-performance (song! score! costumes!) indicates broad support across the Academy's branches. So now to me, it looks like the presumptive winner.

Best Director: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans

Everything's co-creators the Daniels would be an exciting 21st-century choice, one that reflects the changing demographics of the Academy. But we've seen so many Best Picture/Best Director splits in the last few years (including last year with CODA and The Power of the Dog's Jane Campion emerging victorious) that I'm inclined to say that Steven Spielberg will win his third trophy in this category for his ultra-personal The Fabelmans.

Best Actor: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

I can't recall a more maddening three-way race in this category since Jack Nicholson, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Adrien Brody. (In case you forgot, here's who won.) But here we are. The Whale's Brendan Fraser remains a sentimental favorite among so many people in the industry. But I'm focusing on Colin Farrell and Elvis's Austin Butler, whose films did better overall. I give the edge to Farrell for his varied career that has only gotten more impressive over the years.

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, TÁR

TAR

God bless Andrea Riseborough for adding some genuine excitement to this category. I'm so glad she's in here, but I don't think she can win. All the love for EEAAO could sweep the fabulous Michelle Yeoh to a surprise win, but I defy anyone to experience Cate Blanchett's spectacular work in TÁR and not check off her name.

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ke Huy Quan

I was stubbornly hanging on to my early prediction of Banshee's Brendan Gleeson. But after Ke Huy Quan's sweep so far, plus his film's dominance in the nominations, I see no way how he loses in the homestretch. He's been gracious and grateful, and the performance is one that rewards repeat viewings.

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Is there anyone who can upset Angela Bassett? Possibly Jamie Lee Curtis, another beloved veteran who has never won an Academy Award. But fans of Everything Everywhere All at Once have two worthy performances to choose between here, whereas Bassett stands on her own. Call it a lifetime achievement prize, but it seems inevitable. And "Oscar winner Angela Bassett" is long overdue.

