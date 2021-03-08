Critics Choice Awards 2021: See the full winners list (updating live)
A week after a surprising and oft-glitchy Golden Globes, it's time to see how the Critics Choice Awards will honor this unpredictable season of television and film, and how it will affect the forthcoming Oscar race. The ceremony, hosted once again by Taye Diggs, airs tonight on the CW.
Mank and Minari, which lead the film nominations with 12 and 10 nods apiece, are going into the night on different footing. At the Globes, the Gary Oldman-led picture came up short in all six categories it was nominated in. Meanwhile, the Steven Yeun-starring feature's Best Foreign Film win only buoyed the already significant critical love and buzz for the movie. We'll have to see if the Critics Choice Association (its film and TV branches merged in 2019) feel the same way as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
On the TV side, top-nominated shows Ozark and The Crown are finding themselves on opposite sides of the spectrum following the Globes. They each have six Critics Choice Awards nods, but while the royals drama earned four trophies last Sunday, the Jason Bateman-led series lost in all four of its categories.
Other movies and stars who've have had their profiles plus Critics Choice or Oscar chances lifted by Globes success include Nomadland and its director Chloé Zhao, Andra Day, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, and Chadwick Boseman for a posthumous win. But given the HFPA's history of divisive selections and the recent spotlight on its ethical lapses, it's not a sure bet that the Critics Choice Awards will play out in a similar fashion.
Here are the film and television winners, which we'll be updating throughout the show:
FILM
BEST PICTURE
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ACTOR
Ben Affleck – The Way Back
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Tom Hanks – News of the World
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
BEST ACTRESS
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
WINNER: Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Ryder Allen – Palmer
Ibrahima Gueye – The Life Ahead
WINNER: Alan Kim – Minari
Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Caoilinn Springall – The Midnight Sky
Helena Zengel – News of the World
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Da 5 Bloods
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST DIRECTOR
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
David Fincher – Mank
Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher – Mank
Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Darius Marder & Abraham Marder – Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies – News of the World
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – The Father
Kemp Powers – One Night in Miami
Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt – First Cow
Ruben Santiago-Hudson – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Christopher Blauvelt – First Cow
Erik Messerschmidt – Mank
Lachlan Milne – Minari
Joshua James Richards – Nomadland
Newton Thomas Sigel – Da 5 Bloods
Hoyte Van Hoytema – Tenet
Dariusz Wolski – News of the World
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx – The Personal History of David Copperfield
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan – News of the World
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – Tenet
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank
Kave Quinn, Stella Fox – Emma
Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara & Diana Stoughton – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
BEST EDITING
Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Kirk Baxter – Mank
Jennifer Lame – Tenet
Yorgos Lamprinos – The Father
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Alexandra Byrne – Emma
Bina Daigeler – Mulan
Suzie Harman & Robert Worley – The Personal History of David Copperfield
Ann Roth – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Nancy Steiner – Promising Young Woman
Trish Summerville – Mank
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
Tenet
Wonder Woman 1984
BEST COMEDY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Forty-Year-Old Version
The King of Staten Island
On the Rocks
Palm Springs
The Prom
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Another Round
Collective
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
BEST SONG
"Everybody Cries" – The Outpost
"Fight for You" – Judas and the Black Messiah
"Husavik (My Home Town)" – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Io sì (Seen)" – The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" – One Night in Miami
"Tigress & Tweed" – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
BEST SCORE
Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson – Tenet
James Newton Howard – News of the World
Emile Mosseri – Minari
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste – Soul
TV
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Perry Mason (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
WINNER: Josh O'Connor – The Crown (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
WINNER: Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)
Claire Danes – Homeland (Showtime)
Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
John Lithgow – Perry Mason (HBO)
Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey – Ozark (Netflix)
WINNER: Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider (HBO)
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Janet McTeer – Ozark (Netflix)
Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Better Things (FX)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Mom (CBS)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ramy (Hulu)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
Eugene Levy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Catherine O'Hara – Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
William Fichtner – Mom (CBS)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Daniel Levy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Alex Newell – Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Andrew Rannells – Black Monday (Showtime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Lecy Goranson – The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Pop)
Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Jaime Pressly – Mom (CBS)
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mrs. America (FX)
Normal People (Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Bad Education (HBO)
Between the World and Me (HBO)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
Hamilton (Disney+)
Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)
What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
WINNER: John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
Hugh Grant – The Undoing (HBO)
Paul Mescal – Normal People (Hulu)
Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America (FX)
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You (HBO)
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People (Hulu)
Shira Haas – Unorthodox (Netflix)
WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
Tessa Thompson – Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Dylan McDermott – Hollywood (Netflix)
WINNER: Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)
Glynn Turman – Fargo (FX)
John Turturro – The Plot Against America (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
WINNER: Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)
Betsy Brandt – Soulmates (AMC)
Marielle Heller – The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
Margo Martindale – Mrs. America (FX)
Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America (HBO)
Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America (FX)
BEST TALK SHOW
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
BEST SHORT FORM SERIES
The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)
Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)
Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)
Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)
Reno 911! (Quibi)
Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)
