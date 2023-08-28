Domingo will be honored for his overall body of work at TIFF — including Sing Sing — as he enters the Best Actor Oscars race for Rustin.

The Euphoria and Fear the Walking Dead star will be honored with the Toronto International Film Festival's TIFF Tribute Performer Award, an accolade that has gone to many eventual Oscar winners in the recent past.

Though the honor is billed as one for his overall career and for his performance in TIFF's presentation of the new film Sing Sing, Domingo's name has been heavily touted as one to watch in the upcoming race for the Best Actor Oscar, particularly for his work in director George C. Wolfe's Bayard Rustin biopic Rustin, which will also premiere at TIFF this year.

Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in 'Rustin' | Credit: David Lee/Netflix

TIFF's Tribute Awards have gone to significant contenders in past Oscar races, including Joker's Joaquin Phoenix, The Father star Anthony Hopkins, Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, The Eyes of Tammy Faye performer Jessica Chastain, and The Whale's Brendan Fraser — all of whom went on to win Oscars for their respective projects.

In Rustin, Domingo plays the titular queer activist as he plans the 1963 March on Washington, with Chris Rock, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Jeffrey Wright, and Audra McDonald co-starring.

"Colman Domingo's performances are a masterclass in the art of storytelling," said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in a press statement. "Domingo's presence, on stage and on screen, is a gift to audiences, and his work continues to resonate, leaving an indelible impact. He is a true visionary in the world of performance, and we're excited to honor him this year."

The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 7-17, with the TIFF Tribute Awards ceremony occurring on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Rustin debuts in select theaters on Nov. 3, 2023 and hits Netflix on Nov. 17. Watch the new teaser trailer above.

