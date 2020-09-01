54th CMA Award nominations sees Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs earn top nods
The 54th Country Music Association Awards revealed its nominees on Good Morning America Tuesday, and the competition is fierce.
The top nods went to Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Keith Urban, who all scored nominations for Entertainer of the Year and Vocalist of the Year in their respective gender categories.
Lambert leads the pack with seven nods, followed by Combs with six. Maren Morris, who scored the most nominations last year, is nominated for four individual awards and is featured on Miranda Lambert's “Fooled Around And Fell In Love," which is nominated for Musical Event of the Year.
Select categories were announced by Combs and Carly Pearce live from the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
This year's ceremony in November will be the first CMAs since 2007 not hosted by Underwood, who stepped down after emceeing last year's show with special guests Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.
See the full list of nominees below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
• Eric Church
• Luke Combs
• Miranda Lambert
• Carrie Underwood
• Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
• “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
• “Beer Never Broke My Heart” — Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
• “Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
• “The Bones” — Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
• “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
• Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
• Never Will — Ashley McBryde
Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets
• Old Dominion — Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
• What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
• Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
SONG OF THE YEAR
• “Bluebird”
Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
• “The Bones”
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
• “Even Though I'm Leaving”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
• “I Hope You're Happy Now”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
• “More Hearts Than Mine”
Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
• Miranda Lambert
• Ashley McBryde
• Maren Morris
• Kacey Musgraves
• Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
• Eric Church
• Luke Combs
• Thomas Rhett
• Chris Stapleton
• Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
• Lady A
• Little Big Town
• Midland
• Old Dominion
• Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
• Brooks & Dunn
• Brothers Osborne
• Dan + Shay
• Florida Georgia Line
• Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
• “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
• “Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Producer: Dann Huff
• “The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
Producer: Greg Kurstin
• “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
Producer: Jay Joyce
• “I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Producer: busbee
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
• Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
• Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
• Rob McNelley, Guitar
• Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
• Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
• “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Director: Patrick Tracy
• “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
• “Homemade” – Jake Owen
Director: Justin Clough
• “I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Director: Sam Siske
• “Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
Director: David Coleman
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
• Jimmie Allen
• Ingrid Andress
• Gabby Barrett
• Carly Pearce
• Morgan Wallen
CMA BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR:
National
- “American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One
- “The Blair Garner Show” (Blair Garner and “Off Eric” Garner) – Westwood One
- “CMT After Midnite” (Cody Alan) – Premiere Networks
- “Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One
- “The Mayor of Music Row” (Charlie Monk) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio
