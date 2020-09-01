54th CMA Award nominations sees Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs earn top nods

The 54th Country Music Association Awards revealed its nominees on Good Morning America Tuesday, and the competition is fierce.

The top nods went to Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Keith Urban, who all scored nominations for Entertainer of the Year and Vocalist of the Year in their respective gender categories.

Lambert leads the pack with seven nods, followed by Combs with six. Maren Morris, who scored the most nominations last year, is nominated for four individual awards and is featured on Miranda Lambert's “Fooled Around And Fell In Love," which is nominated for Musical Event of the Year.

Select categories were announced by Combs and Carly Pearce live from the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

See the full list of nominees below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Eric Church

• Luke Combs

• Miranda Lambert

• Carrie Underwood

• Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

• “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

• “Beer Never Broke My Heart” — Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

• “Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

• “The Bones” — Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

• “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

• Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets

• Old Dominion — Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

• What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

• Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

• “Bluebird”

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

• “The Bones”

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

• “Even Though I'm Leaving”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

• “I Hope You're Happy Now”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

• “More Hearts Than Mine”

Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Miranda Lambert

• Ashley McBryde

• Maren Morris

• Kacey Musgraves

• Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Eric Church

• Luke Combs

• Thomas Rhett

• Chris Stapleton

• Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

• Lady A

• Little Big Town

• Midland

• Old Dominion

• Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

• Brooks & Dunn

• Brothers Osborne

• Dan + Shay

• Florida Georgia Line

• Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

• “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

• “Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Producer: Dann Huff

• “The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier

Producer: Greg Kurstin

• “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

Producer: Jay Joyce

• “I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

• Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

• Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

• Rob McNelley, Guitar

• Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

• Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Director: Patrick Tracy

• “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

• “Homemade” – Jake Owen

Director: Justin Clough

• “I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Director: Sam Siske

• “Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton

Director: David Coleman

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Jimmie Allen

• Ingrid Andress

• Gabby Barrett

• Carly Pearce

• Morgan Wallen

CMA BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR:

National

“American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One

“The Blair Garner Show” (Blair Garner and “Off Eric” Garner) – Westwood One

“CMT After Midnite” (Cody Alan) – Premiere Networks

“Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One

“The Mayor of Music Row” (Charlie Monk) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio