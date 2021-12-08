Christina Aguilera gets 'Dirrty' with epic throwback performance of iconic hits

Xtina took the 2021 People's Choice Awards stage to perform a medley of her past hits — including "Genie in a Bottle" and "Dirrty" — as well as a song from her new album.

Christina Aguilera granted everyone's wishes when she rolled out a medley of her iconic hits at Tuesday's People's Choice Awards.

The pop icon packed seven of her songs into the epic six-minute set, kicking things off with a stripped, down-tempo version of her breakout single "Genie in a Bottle" before stripping off her flowing black gown to reveal a bright yellow bodysuit (complete with chaps!) inspired by her smash "Dirrty" — which she performed while strutting up and down the stage.

The 40-year-old flexed her world-renowned pipes by belting the signature opening note of her 2006 single "Ain't No Other Man," which segued into an emotional performance of Stripped songs "Fighter" and the Lil' Kim-assisted "Can't Hold Us Down."

"We've been singing this message a long time," Aguilera said between the inspirational tunes. "And this message still holds so true today. This is not just for the women or the fighters, but for everybody who has a voice to be heard."

Aguilera continued with a performance of her new Spanish-language single "Somos Nada," the second new song she released this year ahead of her upcoming album, and closed the show with a soaring rendition of "Beautiful."

The singer-songwriter's "Pa' Mis Muchchas" collaborator Becky G later presented her with the awards show's inaugural Music Icon honor, which she accepted eight years after scoring the People's Voice award at the 2013 ceremony.

Christina Aguilera Christina Aguilera performs at the 2021 People's Choice Awards | Credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In addition to releasing new music from her first Spanish-language album in 20 years, Aguilera also recently spoke to EW about the 10-year anniversary of her first foray into movies in the 2010 musical Burlesque opposite Cher.

"Cher definitely felt like my mama bear during shooting," she said of working with the music legend on screen. "She gave me some good advice, shared some personal insight and stories on love, and also encouragement along the way when I needed to hear it! There were a few scenes we shared where I learned from her that being a supportive costar really helps to create something special, and motivating each other is what makes for a great outcome. It's important to have a communication and a special understanding of each other."

Watch Aguilera's 2021 People's Choice Awards performance above.

Christina Aguilera Christina Aguilera receives the Music Icon award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. | Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.