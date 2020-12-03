Chadwick Boseman to receive posthumous Gotham Awards Tribute prize

The IFP Gotham Awards will honor late actor Chadwick Boseman's legacy with a tribute at the top of awards season.

Boseman — who died in August after a battle with cancer — is set to receive the Independent Filmmaker Project's annual Actor Tribute award for his standout performance in Netflix's upcoming drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the Gotham Awards announced Thursday.

Boseman's Ma Rainey costar, Viola Davis, will receive the Actress Tribute alongside the late Black Panther star as both performers enter the long awards season ahead with these key boosts to their respective Oscar bids.

"Chadwick Boseman was an incredibly talented actor whose significance and impact onscreen and kindness offscreen will never be forgotten. We at IFP are forever indebted to him for all of his contributions to our organization, his legacy in providing mentorship, and we are proud to honor him and all of his historical and groundbreaking contributions with this tribute," said IFP's Executive Director, Jeffrey Sharp, who also called Davis' performance in the film a "culmination of an entire career."

Past recipients of the Gotham Awards' individual acting tribute honors that have gone on to receive Oscar victories or nominations include Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), and Gary Oldman (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy).

Winners for the 2020 Gotham Awards will be announced on Monday, Jan. 11 during a hybrid live-virtual broadcast from Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. See the full list of this year's nominees here.