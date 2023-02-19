There was a mixup between the Supporting Actress nominees but the award ultimately went to Moonlight.

At a big awards show, anything can go wrong. Just ask La La Land.

At tonight's 2023 BAFTA Film Awards in London, Kerry Condon and Carey Mulligan were up against one another in the Supporting Actress category. Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin and Mulligan for She Said.

Last year's Best Supporting Actor winner Troy Kotsur announced Condon as the winner, however the sign language interpreter providing voiceover to the audience announced Mulligan instead..

Carey Mulligan (right) accidentally announced as winner at BAFTA Awards instead of Kerry Condon

Luckily, Kotsur and the on-stage interpreter noted the mistake before Mulligan got out of her seat, made her way to the stage, and started giving an acceptance speech. BAFTA edited the error for broadcast later in the evening, though the last four categories, including Best Film, were given out live without a tape delay, unlike the rest of the broadcast.

Condon, who is also nominated for an Oscar this year for Banshees, won the BAFTA over Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything, Everywhere All at Once, and Hong Chau for The Whale. But she'll face off with them again, along with EEAAO's Stephanie Hsu, next month at the 95th Academy Awards.

