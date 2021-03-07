Cardi B, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, more to perform at 2021 Grammy Awards
The 2021 Grammy Awards are shaping up to be another star-studded event with Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Harry Styles among the confirmed list of performers taking the stage on March 14.
Also set to perform are Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, LilBaby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, and Roddy Ricch.
Trevor Noah will serve as host of the yearly celebration honoring music's best airing live starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. via CBS and Paramount+.
Although Noah himself was disappointed he wasn't invited to sing, he shared his excitement to serve as the night's master of ceremonies.
"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Trevor said in November. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!"
Additionally, the Recording Academy announced plans to pay tribute to independent music venues that have been impacted by the pandemic, including LA's famed The Troubadour and The Hotel Café, New York's legendary Apollo Theater, and Nashville's The Station, whose employees will serve as presenters.
