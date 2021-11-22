BTS and Coldplay take the stage together for AMAs performance

Two great tastes that taste better together. That's a great way to describe the South Korean boy band BTS and British rockers Coldplay, who teamed up for a live performance at the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The two hitmakers joined forces to perform their collaboration "My Universe," which was released in September. Cardi B introduced the number from "the biggest bands in the world."

Both renowned as top-tier acts, BTS and Chris Martin took the stage in front of the enthused AMA audience and hugged exuberantly at the conclusion of the song. Sunday marked the first time they had ever performed the song in the same space together.

BTS and Coldplay BTS and Coldplay perform at the AMAs. | Credit: ABC

BTS has performed at other pandemic-era awards shows like the Grammys and last year's AMAs, but they were pre-recorded in South Korea. This time, they actually flew to L.A. to perform in person at the AMAs alongside their peers.

The group was nominated for three awards, including Artist of the Year. The winners were determined entirely by fan votes, and balloting took place on TikTok.

Don't worry if you missed the live performance — the 2021 AMAs will be available to stream on Hulu starting Monday.