Brendan Fraser's transformative Whale performance wins major pre-Oscars award

Fraser's role in Darren Aronofsky's new movie has won the TIFF Tribute Award ahead of the Toronto-based film festival.

A major pre-Oscars accolade has beached itself on the shores of Brendan Fraser's career comeback.

The actor has won the Toronto International Film Festival's TIFF Tribute Award for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, in which he plays a reclusive, compulsive over-eating English teacher who is attempting to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink).

A relatively new — yet no less influential — award on the awards season trail, TIFF Tribute prizes have gone to significant Oscar contenders in recent years. Since the prize's 2019 inception, eventual Oscar nominees and/or winners that have won TIFF Tribute prizes at the festival's annual gala include Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), and Anthony Hopkins (The Father).

The Whale Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale' | Credit: A24

"It's gonna be like something you haven't seen before," Fraser told Unilad of the film last year. "That's really all I can tell you. The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly far removed from anything I've ever done but not to be coy… I do know it's going to make a lasting impression."

In addition to Fraser, director Sam Mendes and the ensemble cast of My Policeman — including Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Rupert Everett, and more — will also receive awards at the TIFF Tribute gala on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Whale — also starring Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins — makes its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in early September, followed by a screening at TIFF and a yet-to-be-announced public release date later this year. TIFF runs from Sept. 8-18.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.