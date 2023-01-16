The actor took a comedic jab at his 2010 family comedy in his acceptance speech for his acclaimed performance in The Whale.

Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards: 'Where were you for Furry Vengeance?'

Brendan Fraser may have won Best Actor for his performance in The Whale at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, but he's still got love for his films that didn't get anywhere near an awards show.

"There are only five critics in America. The rest are sleeping," Fraser began his acceptance speech Sunday night. "I don't know what it means either, but I'm sure glad you woke up for me."

"Where were you for Furry Vengeance?" he added to laughs from the crowd, referring to the less critically lauded family film from 2010, which saw him going toe-to-paw with some furry woodland creatures.

Fraser then got emotional talking about The Whale, calling it a movie about love, redemption, and "finding the light in a dark place." The actor then went on to thank the rest of his cast, calling out Hong Chau and Ty Simpkins. To his onscreen daughter, Sadie Sink, Fraser remarked, "She's incredible. Who are you?! Your talent presages your years. It took me 32 years to get here!"

Fraser also thanked writer Samuel Hunter and reserved special praise for his director Darren Aronofsky. "I was in the wilderness and I probably should've left a trail of breadcrumbs," Fraser said, addressing Aronofsky. "But you found me... and you merely just showed me where to go to get to where I needed to be."

Fraser ended his speech by encouraging anyone who struggles with obesity or who "just feels like you're in a dark sea," that if they can find the strength to "get to your feet and go to the light ... good things will happen."

