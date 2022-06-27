BET Awards 2022: See the full list of winners

Doja Cat leads the pack with six nominations, including album and video of the year.
By Lester Fabian Brathwaite Updated June 26, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT
Advertisement

The BET Awards are back and bigger than ever.

Taraji P. Henson returns as host, reprising her gig from last year, to lead the celebration of talent across music, television, film, and sports at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

BET Awards 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Diddy
| Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Doja Cat leads the pack with six nominations including album of the year, video of the year, and both Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Best Female Hip Hop artist.

The human turned living frequency formerly/currently/potentially known as Sean "Diddy" Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award with a starry lineup of friends paying tribute to the producer/artist, including Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil' Kim, Busta Rhymes, the Lox, Bryson Tiller, and Faith Evans.

Lizzo opened the show, flute in hand, dressed as a glamorous disco ball to perform her single "About Damn Time." Janelle Monáe then graced the stage, giving a special shout-out to "all the gays in the house" and giving a "f--- you" to the Supreme Court, before presenting the first award for the night, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist to Jazmine Sullivan.

R&B queen Brandy made a surprise appearance, lending Jack Harlow a hand and—channeling her Queens emcee character— a few bars for his performance of "First Class."

See the full list of winners for the 2022 BET Awards below.

Album of the Year

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Donda, Kanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her, Doja Cat

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby

Best Group

Silk Sonic
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

WINNER: "Essence," Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
"Every Chance I Get," DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
"Family Ties," Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Feat. SZA
"Way 2 Sexy," Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
"Whole Lotta Money" (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best New Artist

Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
WINNER: Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu

Video of the Year

"Family Ties," Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
"Have Mercy," Chlöe
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Feat. SZA
"Pressure," Ari Lennox
"Smokin Out the Window," Silk Sonic
"Way 2 Sexy," Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

"All in Your Hands," Marvin Sapp
"Come to Life," Kanye West
"Grace," Kelly Price
"Hallelujah," Fred Hammond
"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)," H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
WINNER: Jireh, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
"We Win," Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

"Best of Me (Originals)," Alicia Keys
WINNER: "Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige
"Have Mercy," Chlöe
"Pressure," Ari Lennox
"Roster," Jazmine Sullivan
"Unloyal," Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
"Woman," Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks, Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, Bel Air
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
Zendaya, Euphoria Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha'carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com