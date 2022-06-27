BET Awards 2022: See the full list of winners
The BET Awards are back and bigger than ever.
Taraji P. Henson returns as host, reprising her gig from last year, to lead the celebration of talent across music, television, film, and sports at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.
Doja Cat leads the pack with six nominations including album of the year, video of the year, and both Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Best Female Hip Hop artist.
The human turned living frequency formerly/currently/potentially known as Sean "Diddy" Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award with a starry lineup of friends paying tribute to the producer/artist, including Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil' Kim, Busta Rhymes, the Lox, Bryson Tiller, and Faith Evans.
Lizzo opened the show, flute in hand, dressed as a glamorous disco ball to perform her single "About Damn Time." Janelle Monáe then graced the stage, giving a special shout-out to "all the gays in the house" and giving a "f--- you" to the Supreme Court, before presenting the first award for the night, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist to Jazmine Sullivan.
R&B queen Brandy made a surprise appearance, lending Jack Harlow a hand and—channeling her Queens emcee character— a few bars for his performance of "First Class."
See the full list of winners for the 2022 BET Awards below.
Album of the Year
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Donda, Kanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Best Group
Silk Sonic
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
WINNER: "Essence," Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
"Every Chance I Get," DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
"Family Ties," Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Feat. SZA
"Way 2 Sexy," Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
"Whole Lotta Money" (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
WINNER: Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Video of the Year
"Family Ties," Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
"Have Mercy," Chlöe
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Feat. SZA
"Pressure," Ari Lennox
"Smokin Out the Window," Silk Sonic
"Way 2 Sexy," Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
"All in Your Hands," Marvin Sapp
"Come to Life," Kanye West
"Grace," Kelly Price
"Hallelujah," Fred Hammond
"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)," H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
WINNER: Jireh, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
"We Win," Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her
"Best of Me (Originals)," Alicia Keys
WINNER: "Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige
"Have Mercy," Chlöe
"Pressure," Ari Lennox
"Roster," Jazmine Sullivan
"Unloyal," Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
"Woman," Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes, Bel Air
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks, Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Will Smith, King Richard
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, Bel Air
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha'carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
Lifetime Achievement Award
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments