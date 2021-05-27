Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead BET Awards nominations

Cardi B, Drake, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Chloe x Halle also scored several nods for the 2021 awards.

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby dominated the 2021 BET Award nominations announced on Thursday, with a total of seven nods each.

Stallion's nominations include Best Female Hip-Hop Artist; Video of the Year, for "WAP," her collaboration with Cardi B; Album of the Year, for her debut Good News; two Viewer's Choice Awards, and Best Collaboration, for her features with DaBaby (on "Cry Baby") and Cardi B (on "WAP").

DaBaby's seven nods comprise of Best Male Hip-Hop Artist; Album of the Year, for Blame It on Baby, a Viewer's Choice Award, and four nominations for Best Collaboration, for his features alongside Roddy Ricch (on "Rockstar"), Megan Thee Stallion (on "Cry Baby"), Pop Smoke & Lil Baby (on "For the Night"), and Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne (on "Whats Poppin (Remix)").

Cardi B and Drake scored the second-most nods, with five nominations each. Cardi B racked up nominations for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year, for both "WAP" and "Up." Drake netted noms for Best Collaboration, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, for "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring Lil Durk; and a Viewer's Choice Award. Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle, and Chris Brown earned four nominations each, and will all duke it out for the Video of the Year award.

BET Awards Nominations Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, and Card B. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (3)

Following 2020's virtual show, this year's 21st-anniversary BET Awards will feature a live audience and air live on June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. The ceremony will also honor talent in television, film, and sports.

See the full list of nominees for the 2021 BET Awards below.

Album of the Year

The Weeknd, After Hours

DaBaby, Blame It on Baby

Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

Nas, King's Disease

Chloe x Halle, Ungodly Hour

Best Collaboration

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "Wap"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar"

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne – "Whats Poppin (Remix)"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby – "Cry Baby"

Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby – "For the Night"

Bes Female R&B / Pop Artist



Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage and Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans – "In Jesus Name"

Cece Winans – "Never Lost

H.E.R. – "Hold Us Together"

Kirk Franklin – "Strong God"

Marvin Sapp – "Thank You for It All"

Tamela Mann – "Touch From You"

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys ft. Khalid – "So Done"

Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper – "Baby Mama"

Bri Steves – "Anti Queen"

Chloe x Halle – "Baby Girl"

Ciara ft. Ester Dean – "Rooted"

SZA – "Good Days"

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (U.K.)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer's Choice Award

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"

Chris Brown and Young Thug – "Go Crazy"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "Popstar"

Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – "Savage (Remix)"

Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open"

Video of the Year

Cardi B – "Up"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "Wap"

Chloe X Halle – "Do It"

Chris Brown and Young Thug – "Go Crazy"

Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open"

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A'ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry