Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead BET Awards nominations
Cardi B, Drake, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Chloe x Halle also scored several nods for the 2021 awards.
Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby dominated the 2021 BET Award nominations announced on Thursday, with a total of seven nods each.
Stallion's nominations include Best Female Hip-Hop Artist; Video of the Year, for "WAP," her collaboration with Cardi B; Album of the Year, for her debut Good News; two Viewer's Choice Awards, and Best Collaboration, for her features with DaBaby (on "Cry Baby") and Cardi B (on "WAP").
DaBaby's seven nods comprise of Best Male Hip-Hop Artist; Album of the Year, for Blame It on Baby, a Viewer's Choice Award, and four nominations for Best Collaboration, for his features alongside Roddy Ricch (on "Rockstar"), Megan Thee Stallion (on "Cry Baby"), Pop Smoke & Lil Baby (on "For the Night"), and Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne (on "Whats Poppin (Remix)").
Cardi B and Drake scored the second-most nods, with five nominations each. Cardi B racked up nominations for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year, for both "WAP" and "Up." Drake netted noms for Best Collaboration, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, for "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring Lil Durk; and a Viewer's Choice Award. Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle, and Chris Brown earned four nominations each, and will all duke it out for the Video of the Year award.
Following 2020's virtual show, this year's 21st-anniversary BET Awards will feature a live audience and air live on June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. The ceremony will also honor talent in television, film, and sports.
See the full list of nominees for the 2021 BET Awards below.
Album of the Year
The Weeknd, After Hours
DaBaby, Blame It on Baby
Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
Nas, King's Disease
Chloe x Halle, Ungodly Hour
Best Collaboration
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "Wap"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne – "Whats Poppin (Remix)"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby – "Cry Baby"
Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby – "For the Night"
Bes Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage and Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown and Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans – "In Jesus Name"
Cece Winans – "Never Lost
H.E.R. – "Hold Us Together"
Kirk Franklin – "Strong God"
Marvin Sapp – "Thank You for It All"
Tamela Mann – "Touch From You"
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys ft. Khalid – "So Done"
Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper – "Baby Mama"
Bri Steves – "Anti Queen"
Chloe x Halle – "Baby Girl"
Ciara ft. Ester Dean – "Rooted"
SZA – "Good Days"
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (U.K.)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer's Choice Award
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"
Chris Brown and Young Thug – "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "Popstar"
Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – "Savage (Remix)"
Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open"
Video of the Year
Cardi B – "Up"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "Wap"
Chloe X Halle – "Do It"
Chris Brown and Young Thug – "Go Crazy"
Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open"
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best Movie
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
Soul
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
