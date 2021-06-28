BET Awards 2021: See the full winners list (updating live)
Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby dominate the nominations, while DMX and Queen Latifah will be honored at Sunday's ceremony.
The BET Awards are back in full force and force, following a virtual show in 2020. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the network's 21st ceremony will feature a live audience as it honors talent across music, television, film, and sports.
The legendary Queen Latifah will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in music, television, film, and more. DMX, who died in April, will be honored in a special tribute featuring Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, and more performing the late rapper's songs. The tribute will also include new tracks from the artist's posthumous album, Exodus.
Ahead of the show, airing live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby dominated the nominations, with seven nods each. Megan is up for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist; Video of the Year for "WAP," her collaboration with Cardi B; Album of the Year, and more.
DaBaby's nods include Best Male Hip-Hop Artist; Album of the Year, for Blame It on Baby; and four nominations for Best Collaboration. Cardi and Drake scored the second-most recognitions, with five nominations each.
See the full list of winners for the 2021 BET Awards below, which EW will be updating throughout the night.
Best Album
The Weeknd, After Hours
DaBaby, Blame It on Baby
Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
Nas, King's Disease
Chloe x Halle, Ungodly Hour
Best Collaboration
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "Wap"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne - "Whats Poppin (Remix)"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby - "Cry Baby"
Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby - "For the Night"
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
WINNER: H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
WINNER: Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage and Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown and Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
WINNER: Silk Sonic
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans - "In Jesus Name"
Cece Winans - "Never Lost
H.E.R. - "Hold Us Together"
Kirk Franklin - "Strong God"
Marvin Sapp - "Thank You for It All"
Tamela Mann - "Touch From You"
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys ft. Khalid - "So Done"
Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper - "Baby Mama"
Bri Steves - "Anti Queen"
Chloe x Halle - "Baby Girl"
Ciara ft. Ester Dean - "Rooted"
SZA - "Good Days"
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (U.K.)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer's Choice Award
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar"
Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Baby - "The Bigger Picture"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé - "Savage (Remix)"
Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"
Video of the Year
Cardi B - "Up"
WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Chloe X Halle - "Do It"
Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy"
Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best Movie
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
Soul
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress
WINNER: Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
