BET Awards 2021: See the full winners list (updating live)

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby dominate the nominations, while DMX and Queen Latifah will be honored at Sunday's ceremony.

The BET Awards are back in full force and force, following a virtual show in 2020. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the network's 21st ceremony will feature a live audience as it honors talent across music, television, film, and sports.

The legendary Queen Latifah will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in music, television, film, and more. DMX, who died in April, will be honored in a special tribute featuring Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, and more performing the late rapper's songs. The tribute will also include new tracks from the artist's posthumous album, Exodus.

Ahead of the show, airing live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby dominated the nominations, with seven nods each. Megan is up for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist; Video of the Year for "WAP," her collaboration with Cardi B; Album of the Year, and more.

DaBaby's nods include Best Male Hip-Hop Artist; Album of the Year, for Blame It on Baby; and four nominations for Best Collaboration. Cardi and Drake scored the second-most recognitions, with five nominations each.

See the full list of winners for the 2021 BET Awards below, which EW will be updating throughout the night.

Best Album

The Weeknd, After Hours

DaBaby, Blame It on Baby

Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

Nas, King's Disease

Chloe x Halle, Ungodly Hour

Best Collaboration

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "Wap"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar"

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne - "Whats Poppin (Remix)"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby - "Cry Baby"

Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby - "For the Night"

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

WINNER: H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

WINNER: Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage and Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

WINNER: Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans - "In Jesus Name"

Cece Winans - "Never Lost

H.E.R. - "Hold Us Together"

Kirk Franklin - "Strong God"

Marvin Sapp - "Thank You for It All"

Tamela Mann - "Touch From You"

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys ft. Khalid - "So Done"

Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper - "Baby Mama"

Bri Steves - "Anti Queen"

Chloe x Halle - "Baby Girl"

Ciara ft. Ester Dean - "Rooted"

SZA - "Good Days"

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (U.K.)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer's Choice Award

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar"

Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Baby - "The Bigger Picture"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé - "Savage (Remix)"

Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"

Video of the Year

Cardi B - "Up"

WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Chloe X Halle - "Do It"

Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy"

Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

WINNER: Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A'ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

