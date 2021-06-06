BAFTA TV Awards winners: Michaela Coel wins big, The Crown shut out
Paul Mescal also won Leading Actor for Normal People, while Small Axe and The Crown didn't dominate like their many nominations suggested. Read ahead for the full list of winners.
Michaela Coel was the big winner at Sunday's BAFTA TV Awards, which was hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade at London's Television Centre. She took home Leading Actress for her starring turn in I May Destroy You, which also triumphed in the Mini-Series category.
This came after Coel already won Writer: Drama and Director: Fiction for the series at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards on May 24. The show's domination puts an even harsher light on its omission at the Golden Globes, amid the ongoing reckoning over the HFPA's lack of inclusion.
In her acceptance speech, Coel praised I May Destroy You's intimacy coach, Ita O'Brien. The multi-hyphenate said O'Brien's presence allowed her to make a series about "exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power without being exploited or abused in the process."
Other top honorees of the ceremony were Paul Mescal winning Leading Actor for Normal People and Save Me Too for Drama Series. Small Axe, which led the nominations with 15 and won five trophies at the Craft Awards, came up empty on Sunday, save a Supporting Actor win for Malachi Kirby. The Crown, which scored the most nods after Small Axe, was completely shut out.
See the BAFTA TV Awards winners below. For the full list of TV Craft Awards winners, check out BAFTA's website.
Leading Actress
WINNER: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Letitia Wright, Small Axe
Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Hayley Squires, Adult Material
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Leading Actor
WINNER: Paul Mescal, Normal People
John Boyega, Small Axe
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Shaun Parkes, Small Axe
Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central
Drama Series
WINNER: Save Me Too
Gangs Of London
I Hate Suzie
The Crown
Single Drama
WINNER: Sitting In Limbo
Anthony
Bbw (On The Edge)
The Windermere Children
Comedy Entertainment Programme
WINNER: The Big Narstie Show
Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe
Rob & Romesh Vs
The Ranganation Production
Live Event
WINNER: Springwatch 2020
Life Drawing Live!
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
The Third Day: Autumn
Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (as voted for by the public):
WINNER: Britain's Got Talent: Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020
Bridgerton: Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown
EastEnders: Gary kills Chantelle
Gogglebox: Reactions to Boris Johnson's press conference
Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat: Mee-cro-wah-vay
The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker arrives
Mini-Series
WINNER: I May Destroy You
Adult Material
Normal People
Small Axe
Reality & Constructed Factual
WINNER: The School That Tried To End Racism
Masterchef: The Professionals
Race Across The World
The Write Offs
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
WINNER: Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education
Daisy Haggard, Breeders
Daisy May Cooper, This Country
Emma Mackey Sex Education
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam
Mae Martin, Feel Good
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
WINNER: Charlie Cooper, This Country
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner
Reece Shearsmith, Inside No.9
Supporting Actor
WINNER: Malachi Kirby, Small Axe
Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK
Michael Sheen, Quiz
Micheal Ward, Small Axe
Rupert Everett, Adult Material
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Supporting Actress
WINNER: Rakie Ayola, Anthony
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie
Siena Kelly, Adult Material
Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: Uk
Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You
Scripted Comedy
WINNER: Inside No. 9
Ghosts
Man Like Mobeen
This Country
International
WINNER: Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)
Little America
Lovecraft Country
Unorthodox
Single Documentary
WINNER: Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me
Surviving Covid
