BAFTA TV Awards winners: Michaela Coel wins big, The Crown shut out

Paul Mescal also won Leading Actor for Normal People, while Small Axe and The Crown didn't dominate like their many nominations suggested. Read ahead for the full list of winners.

Michaela Coel was the big winner at Sunday's BAFTA TV Awards, which was hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade at London's Television Centre. She took home Leading Actress for her starring turn in I May Destroy You, which also triumphed in the Mini-Series category.

This came after Coel already won Writer: Drama and Director: Fiction for the series at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards on May 24. The show's domination puts an even harsher light on its omission at the Golden Globes, amid the ongoing reckoning over the HFPA's lack of inclusion.

In her acceptance speech, Coel praised I May Destroy You's intimacy coach, Ita O'Brien. The multi-hyphenate said O'Brien's presence allowed her to make a series about "exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power without being exploited or abused in the process."

Other top honorees of the ceremony were Paul Mescal winning Leading Actor for Normal People and Save Me Too for Drama Series. Small Axe, which led the nominations with 15 and won five trophies at the Craft Awards, came up empty on Sunday, save a Supporting Actor win for Malachi Kirby. The Crown, which scored the most nods after Small Axe, was completely shut out.

See the BAFTA TV Awards winners below. For the full list of TV Craft Awards winners, check out BAFTA's website.

Leading Actress

WINNER: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Letitia Wright, Small Axe

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Hayley Squires, Adult Material

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Leading Actor

WINNER: Paul Mescal, Normal People

John Boyega, Small Axe

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central

Drama Series

WINNER: Save Me Too

Gangs Of London

I Hate Suzie

The Crown

Single Drama

WINNER: Sitting In Limbo

Anthony

Bbw (On The Edge)

The Windermere Children

Comedy Entertainment Programme

WINNER: The Big Narstie Show

Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe

Rob & Romesh Vs

The Ranganation Production

Live Event

WINNER: Springwatch 2020

Life Drawing Live!

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

The Third Day: Autumn

Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (as voted for by the public):

WINNER: Britain's Got Talent: Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020

Bridgerton: Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown

EastEnders: Gary kills Chantelle

Gogglebox: Reactions to Boris Johnson's press conference

Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat: Mee-cro-wah-vay

The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker arrives

Mini-Series

WINNER: I May Destroy You

Adult Material

Normal People

Small Axe

Reality & Constructed Factual

WINNER: The School That Tried To End Racism

Masterchef: The Professionals

Race Across The World

The Write Offs

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

WINNER: Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education

Daisy Haggard, Breeders

Daisy May Cooper, This Country

Emma Mackey Sex Education

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

Mae Martin, Feel Good

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

WINNER: Charlie Cooper, This Country

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No.9

Supporting Actor

WINNER: Malachi Kirby, Small Axe

Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK

Michael Sheen, Quiz

Micheal Ward, Small Axe

Rupert Everett, Adult Material

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Supporting Actress

WINNER: Rakie Ayola, Anthony

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie

Siena Kelly, Adult Material

Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: Uk

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You

Scripted Comedy

WINNER: Inside No. 9

Ghosts

Man Like Mobeen

This Country

International

WINNER: Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

Little America

Lovecraft Country

Unorthodox

Single Documentary

WINNER: Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me

Surviving Covid