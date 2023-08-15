Pain. Emotional and physical. And this idea of, where does her voice come from? I thought about when she left her first husband, her mom took her kids away. She was pregnant, she was institutionalized, and they gave her electric shock therapy while she was pregnant. And this — it kinda makes me wanna cry even think about it — what that does in your body. I'm one of those weird actors that, when I start to connect to a person, I feel what they're feeling, and so I thought about that a lot.... I just imagine what it is. And this idea that this woman had so much pain inflicted on her — emotional pain, physical pain. She had three dozen surgeries on her womb. Also her womanhood. This idea of this woman who is celebrated for being a woman, what does it mean to be the perfect woman? And how many times she [got] cut up. Uh, I just, that I really connected to the idea of the scream in the voice — there's a scream in "D.I.V.O.R.C.E." and I didn't think we'd use this take where I'm singing my voice cracks a bit and there's a tear. And I didn't mean for that to happen, but it kind of like seeped out — it's not like the perfect take of that song because my voice kind of closed for a second while I was feeling it. And that, to me, was something I'd never really explored before. This idea of where pain lives in your body, in your heart, in your womb, in your voice, and how does that come out?