She is a genius. She is all of us.

Nothing but respect for our woman king.

The music director behind Ariana DeBose's viral BAFTA Awards rap shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the star rehearsing for her big opening performance ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

Broadway director Benjamin Rauhala shared a video on TikTok of the Oscar winner running through her lines one final time and heralded the "campy" rap.

"Backstage with Ariana getting ready to... do the thing," the text in the video reads. "It was an honor to give love to all of these iconic women and to get the party started! We are giggling at everyone who has our campy little number stuck in their head! Thank you for the love and the hilarious memes. We had the BEST time putting this together for our friends at the BAFTAs."

Following an opening monologue from host Richard E. Grant, DeBose kicked off the ceremony with a performance of "Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves" and "We Are Family" before she segued to a rap that celebrated the female nominees. Lyrics included, "Angela Bassett did the thing / Viola Davis my Woman King/ Blanchett Cate you're a genius/ Jamie Lee you are all of us."

Ariana DeBose performs on stage during the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. Ariana DeBose performs on stage during the 2023 BAFTAs. | Credit: Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images

The line about Bassett in particular quickly went viral and has since been memed extensively. DeBose deactivated her Twitter account in the wake of the reception, which prompted Nick Bullen, a producer for the show, to defend the performance.

"I think it's incredibly unfair, to be frank," Bullen told Variety. "I absolutely loved it. Everybody I've spoken to who was in the room absolutely loved it. She's a huge star, she was amazing. That rap section in the middle, mentioning the women in the room, was because it's been a great year for women in film, and we wanted to celebrate that. And here is a woman of color who is at the absolute top of her game. And she's opening the BAFTAs with a song that said so much on so many levels."

She did the thing.

