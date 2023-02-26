Angela Bassett references Ariana DeBose's viral BAFTAs rap during NAACP Image Awards speech

Ariana DeBose's viral rap at the 2023 BAFTA Awards has come full circle.

Angela Bassett, who did the thing, referenced the performance while onstage to accept her award for Entertainer of the Year at Saturday's NAACP Image Awards. "I guess Angela Bassett did the thing!" the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star said when she took the stage in front of her fellow nominees and peers, who erupted in applause and laughter.

In her speech, Bassett thanked the likes of Spike Lee, Betty Shabazz, John Singleton, and, of course, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler for creating opportunities throughout her career. Coogler, she said, "showed us that we are royalty, and he built the crown for us all to wear."

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Angela Bassett accepts the Entertainer Of The Year award onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Angela Bassett wins Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Ahead of the ceremony, Bassett also gave a shout out to DeBose on the red carpet, telling Variety that she reached out to the star following her headline-making performance. "I DM'd her last night," she said. "It was beautiful, it was beautiful, it was beautiful. I just wanted to make sure she was okay, you know? Because it's a lot of attention, and she is a-okay."

DeBose became a meme queen after she opened Feb. 19's BAFTAs with a performance of "Sisters are Doin' it for Themselves" and "We Are Family" before segueing to a rap that celebrated the female nominees. Lyrics included, "Angela Bassett did the thing / Viola Davis my Woman King/ Blanchett Cate you're a genius/ Jamie Lee you are all of us."

At the NAACPs, Bassett took home three trophies in all, including Best Supporting Actress for Wakanda Forever and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for 9-1-1. The Black Panther sequel ruled the ceremony with eight wins, including Outstanding Motion Picture. Other highlights include Abbott Elementary's Outstanding Comedy Series win and Will Smith's Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture win for Emancipation.

Watch Bassett's speech above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.