Artist of the Year is the most coveted honor at the AMAs, and most artists are more than happy to accept it. Twenty-two years ago, however, singer-songwriter Garth Brooks made a professional sacrifice and rejected the award out of respect to his fellow musicians. After his name was announced, Brooks ascended to the stage with a solemn expression, and calmly took a stand. “So you’ll know right off the bat, I cannot agree with this,” he said, holding the iconic crystal pyramid before leaving it on the podium and walking away.