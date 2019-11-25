Stars strike a pose in EW's American Music Awards portrait studio

By Ben Trivett
November 25, 2019 at 08:28 AM EST

Lil Nas X

Ben Trivett

The American Music Awards were held Sunday night in Los Angeles, and amid the fan-voted honors and starry performances, winners (like Lil Nas X, who picked up the Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop award for “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus) and attendees stopped through EW and PEOPLE’s portrait studio. Keep clicking to see more photos.

Toni Braxton

Ben Trivett

Dan and Shay

Ben Trivett
Cobie Smulders

Ben Trivett
Michael Ealy

Ben Trivett

Kane Brown

Ben Trivett
X Ambassador

Ben Trivett
