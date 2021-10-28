Olivia Rodrigo and the Weeknd top the list of 2021 American Music Award nominees
See the full list of nominations.
There's nothing sour about these nominations.
ABC and MRC Live & Alternative have announced the nominees for the 2021 American Music Awards, which is billed as the world's largest fan-voted awards show.
Olivia Rodrigo leads the list of nominees with seven total nods for her and her debut album, Sour, including Artist of the Year and Best New Artist, while the Weeknd is hot on her heels with six nominations. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Giveon round out frontrunners with five nominations each.
The show is also introducing some new categories this year, including Favorite Trending Song, which honors nominees from TikTok and showcases the year's most viral tunes. Favorite Gospel Artist and Favorite Latin Duo or Group have also been added to the mix.
Scandal-plagued country star Morgan Wallen also qualified as an AMA nominee this year based on charting, but he will not be included in the show "in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting)" because "his conduct does not align with [MRC's] core values."
Voting is now officially open for the awards, and new this year is the opportunity for fans to vote for all categories on TikTok by searching "AMAs" in the app. The AMAs will air Nov. 21, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. PT on ABC.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande
- BTS
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Kid Laroi
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, "Mood"
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
- Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
- Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, "Peaches"
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
- Erica Banks, "Buss It"
- Måneskin, "Beggin'"
- Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"
- Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"
- Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave the Door Open"
- Cardi B, "Up"
- Lil Nas X, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"
- Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"
- The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
- AJR
- BTS
- Glass Animals
- Maroon 5
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
- Ariana Grande, Positions
- Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
- Olivia Rodrigo, Sour
- Taylor Swift, Evermore
- The Kid Laroi, F*ck Love
FAVORITE POP SONG
- BTS, "Butter"
- Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
- Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
- Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Chris Stapleton
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- *Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kacey Musgraves
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
- Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
- Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
- Lee Brice, Hey World
- Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here
- *Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
- Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"
- Chris Young & Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"
- Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"
- Luke Combs, "Forever After All"
- Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Moneybagg Yo
- Polo G
- Pop Smoke
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Erica Banks
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
- Drake, Certified Lover Boy
- Juice Wrld, Legends Never Die
- Megan Thee Stallion, "Good News"
- Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon
- Rod Wave, SoulFly
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
- Cardi B, "Up"
- Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, "Lemonade"
- Lil Tjay ft. 6lack, "Calling My Phone"
- Polo G, "Rapstar"
- Pop Smoke, "What You Know Bout Love"
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd
- Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
- Doja Cat
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jhené Aiko
- SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
- Doja Cat, Planet Her
- Giveon, When It's All Said And Done… Take Time
- H.E.R., Back of My Mind
- Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
- Queen Naija, Missunderstood
FAVORITE R&B SONG
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave the Door Open"
- Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
- Giveon, "Heartbreak Anniversary"
- H.E.R., "Damage"
- Jazmine Sullivan, "Pick Up Your Feelings"
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Rosalía
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
- Los Dos Carnales
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
- Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
- Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
- Karol G, KG0516
- Maluma, Papi Juancho
- Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "Dákiti"
- Bad Bunny x Rosalía, "La Noche de Anoche"
- Farruko, "Pepas"
- Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"
- Maluma & the Weeknd ,"Hawái (Remix)"
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
- AJR
- All Time Low
- Foo Fighters
- Glass Animals
- Machine Gun Kelly
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
- Cain
- Carrie Underwood
- Elevation Worship
- Lauren Daigle
- Zach Williams
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
- Kanye West
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Maverick City Music
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
- David Guetta
- Illenium
- Marshmello
- Regard
- Tiësto
Related content:
Comments