Adele performs 'I Drink Wine' and nearly sweeps the Brit Awards

Adele has three more reasons to break out the wine after Tuesday's Brit Awards.

The singer won Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her smash-hit "divorce album," 30. She also won Song of the Year for that album's ballad, "Easy on Me," something which she cheekily addressed in her acceptance speech when she said, "I can't believe a piano ballad won up against that many bangers."

Heading into the night, Adele and Ed Sheeran were among the top contenders for the awards, with four nominations each. The only honor the British sensation didn't win was Best pop/R&B Act, which instead went to Dua Lipa.

This was the first year at the annual music awards that the Artist of the Year category was genderless, which Adele also addressed in her acceptance speech for that particular award. "I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do. I'm really proud of us," she said. She also championed the other nominees in the category, including Little Simz, and rising artists in the industry. "Never lose sight of why you are who you are. The reason people are into you is because of something you have in you. Don't let go of that ever," she said.

In addition to her big wins, Adele also performed an effortless rendition of her song "I Drink Wine" while seated in front of an all-gold backdrop, accompanied by a four-piece band and three vocalists. Watch that performance below.

Adele's big night at the Brit Awards comes after a rough month for the singer, who in January announced that her Las Vegas residency would have to be postponed due to "delivery delays and COVID," just one day before the shows were supposed to begin. In an emotional Instagram video announcing the postponement, the visibly upset Adele apologized for the short notice but said it was "impossible to finish the show" in time. She also promised to reschedule all the missed residency dates.