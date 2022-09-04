Adele, Eminem, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr are a Tony away from EGOT status after Emmy wins
Music tour de forces Adele, Eminem, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr are all just one award away from EGOT status following their wins at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys.
The foursome need to nab a Tony Award to receive the designation given to people who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar (each artist has won in the Best Original Song category for their film contributions), and the aforementioned award for excellence in Broadway theatre.
At the award show Saturday ahead of the Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12, all four music superstars won their first Emmys: Adele picked up five wins for her TV special Adele: One Night Only; Eminem picked up three wins for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent; and McCartney and Starr picked up five wins for docuseries The Beatles: Get Back.
Only 17 people have achieved the coveted EGOT status: composer Richard Rodgers, actress Rita Moreno, singer John Legend, actress Audrey Hepburn, actor John Gielgud, composer Marvin Hamlisch, orchestrator Jonathan Tunick, filmmaker Mel Brooks, actress Helen Hayes, director Mike Nichols, actress Whoopi Goldberg, producer Scott Rudin, composer Robert Lopez, composer Tim Rice, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer Alan Menken, and actress Jennifer Hudson.
Time for Eminem and Co. to brush up on their theater should they desire EGOT status.
Tune into the Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments