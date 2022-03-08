Academy of Country Music Awards type TV Show

Cowboy hats and fringe are taking over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night, where country music's biggest stars and emerging talent are being honored for the year's top hits and performances.

Global superstar Dolly Parton is co-hosting the award show with former ACM Awards winners Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Last year, Allen became the first Black musician to win New Male Artist of the Year, while Barrett took home the New Female Artist of the Year. Both co-hosts picked up nominations once again at this year's show for Male and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

Check out the full list of winners from the 2022 ACM Awards below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

WINNER: Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce (producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown; record company-label: Big Machine Records)

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett (producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem; record company-label: Big Machine Label Group)

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen (producers: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen; record company-label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records)

Famous Friends – Chris Young (producers: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano; record company-label: RCA Records Nashville)

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall (producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; record company-label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville)

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (producer: Paul DiGiovanni; record company-label: MCA Nashville)

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown (producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; record company-label: RCA Records Nashville)

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes (producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau; record company-label: Monument Records)

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (producers: Michael Knox; record company-label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG)

"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton (producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; record company-label: Mercury Nashville)

SONG OF THE YEAR

"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen (songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally; publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music)

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins; publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp)

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes (songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes; publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp)

"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney (songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins; publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp)

"Things a Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson (songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson; publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert (producers: Lora Criner, Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis; directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos)

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown (producer: Jennifer Ansell; director: Peter Zavadil)

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton (producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift; director: Blake Lively)

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry; director: Shaun Silva)

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (producer: Ryan Byrd; director: Alexa Campbell)

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

WINNER: Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (producer: Paul DiGiovanni; record company-label: MCA Nashville)

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown (producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; record company-label: RCA Records Nashville)

"Half of My Hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney (producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini; record company-label: Black River Entertainment)

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (producer: Michael Knox; record company-label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG)

WINNER: "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; record company-label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville)

