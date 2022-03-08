ACM Awards 2022: See the full winners list
Cowboy hats and fringe are taking over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night, where country music's biggest stars and emerging talent are being honored for the year's top hits and performances.
Global superstar Dolly Parton is co-hosting the award show with former ACM Awards winners Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Last year, Allen became the first Black musician to win New Male Artist of the Year, while Barrett took home the New Female Artist of the Year. Both co-hosts picked up nominations once again at this year's show for Male and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.
The show, which is being livestreamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for the first time, will feature performances by Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kelly Clarkson, and more.
Check out the full list of winners from the 2022 ACM Awards below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
WINNER: Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce (producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown; record company-label: Big Machine Records)
Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett (producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem; record company-label: Big Machine Label Group)
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen (producers: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen; record company-label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records)
Famous Friends – Chris Young (producers: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano; record company-label: RCA Records Nashville)
The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall (producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; record company-label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville)
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (producer: Paul DiGiovanni; record company-label: MCA Nashville)
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown (producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; record company-label: RCA Records Nashville)
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes (producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau; record company-label: Monument Records)
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (producers: Michael Knox; record company-label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG)
"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton (producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; record company-label: Mercury Nashville)
SONG OF THE YEAR
"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen (songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally; publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music)
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins; publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp)
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes (songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes; publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp)
"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney (songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins; publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp)
"Things a Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson (songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson; publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music)
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
WINNER: "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert (producers: Lora Criner, Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis; directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos)
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown (producer: Jennifer Ansell; director: Peter Zavadil)
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton (producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift; director: Blake Lively)
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry; director: Shaun Silva)
"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (producer: Ryan Byrd; director: Alexa Campbell)
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
WINNER: Michael Hardy
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (producer: Paul DiGiovanni; record company-label: MCA Nashville)
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown (producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; record company-label: RCA Records Nashville)
"Half of My Hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney (producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini; record company-label: Black River Entertainment)
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (producer: Michael Knox; record company-label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG)
WINNER: "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; record company-label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville)
Related content:
|type
|
|rating
Comments