A new royal court of famous faces could soon join the Oscars voting ranks.

The Academy announced Tuesday the list of 397 Hollywood and international film community professionals invited to join AMPAS' 2022 class, including Outlander and Belfast star Caitríona Balfe, reigning Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), and superstar musician Billie Eilish, who won Best Original Song for her James Bond theme "No Time to Die" earlier this year.

Joining the aforementioned trio on the list of invitees are CODA's Best Supporting Actor winner Troy Kotsur, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jessie Buckley, Jamie Dornan, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Finneas O'Connell, and Drive My Car mastermind Ryusuke Hamaguchi, among others.

According to an Academy press release, the 2022 class is comprised of 44 percent women, with 37 percent belonging to underrepresented ethnic or racial communities. About 50 percent of the invited class are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States. Overall, 71 potential new members are Oscar nominees, including 15 winners.

Oscar Winners 2022 Oscars winners include Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, and Jessica Chastain. | Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

An invitation to the Academy does not automatically guarantee membership; those invited are often asked to join in more than one branches (such as Hamaguchi, who was this year invited to join both the writing and directing groups), and must formally accept their invitation before becoming official Academy members.

The Academy previously announced that Michael J. Fox would receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic efforts at the upcoming Governors Awards, with Peter Weir, Euzhan Palcy, and 13-time songwriting nominee Diane Warren also receiving Honorary Awards at the same ceremony for their contributions to the industry.

Per an internal survey obtained by EW earlier this year, the Academy is seemingly considering changes to its live telecast, following industry uproar over its decision to pre-tape the presentation of select technical categories and re-edit portions of those clips into the live show. Questions also referenced the decision to include an #OscarsFanFavorite audience-voted category for popular film moments of the year, which was announced during the ABC broadcast as well.

See the full list of people invited to join the 2022 Academy class on the Oscars website.

