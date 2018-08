30 stars who almost have an EGOT

In awards-happy Hollywood, the highest of all accolades is to be among the few individuals who have received at least one competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — the EGOT. The 12 legendary artists who have achieved this four-part honor are Mel Brooks, John Gielgud, Whoopi Goldberg, Marvin Hamlisch, Helen Hayes, Audrey Hepburn, Robert Lopez, Rita Moreno, Mike Nichols, Richard Rodgers, Scott Rudin, and Jonathan Tunick, but there are dozens more who are close to joining the club — including a few who have a very good shot with the Emmys on the horizon. Here are 30 living stars who are just one teeny, tiny, measly little trophy away from the EGOT.