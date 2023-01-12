Hocus Pocus 2, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, The Whale get 2023 PGA Awards nominations: See full list
Hollywood's top producers have named the best films and TV productions of the year with the annual Producers Guild of America Awards nominations, and the eclectic mix includes projects from Disney, A24, and a group of RuPaul's Drag Race winners.
Disney's mega-popular, Bette Midler-starring sequel Hocus Pocus 2 scored a nomination in a category for streaming/televised motion pictures after breaking a streaming record upon its Disney+ debut in September.
Other TV nominees include The White Lotus, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, the Emmy-winning reality competition series' first-ever all-winners season.
Though the group's list of the 10 best films of 2022 includes awards season mainstays like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, Avatar: The Way of Water, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Elvis, and Top Gun: Maverick, the final two slots went to unexpected films: The Whale and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
While both movies received positive reviews from critics, they've yet to make headway in the Oscar race outside of strong support for their respective casts, particularly Brendan Fraser and Angela Bassett, both of whom have achieved steady individual recognition since the start of the season. The PGA endorsing the films signals a late-breaking uptick in interest that could build momentum for their Oscars chances.
As previously announced, the PGA will also recognize Top Gun: Maverick's Tom Cruise with its David O. Selznick prize, honoring those with an "extraordinary body of work" in motion pictures.
Comprised of around 7,000 members spanning film, TV, and new media, the PGA is, alongside the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, one of the most powerful industry unions on the awards trail, with its winners and nominees typically reflecting major players in the race, as voted on by members who also cast ballots for the Oscars.
The PGA's nominations regularly line up with the Academy's. Since the PGA's debut ceremony in 1990, all of the PGA's Best Theatrical Motion Picture winners have gone on to either win (23 titles, including last year's CODA) or be nominated (the remaining 11) for the Academy Award for Best Picture — a statistic that also includes the 2013 Sandra Bullock blockbuster Gravity, which tied at the PGA Awards with the eventual Best Picture Oscar winner, 12 Years a Slave, in 2014.
In addition to sharing membership, the PGA also votes similarly to the Academy after adopting the preferential ballot system in recent years. Both groups have also expanded their top category's nominations slots, with an average of seven to nine PGA nominees eventually receiving a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars each season.
The 2023 PGA Awards winners will be announced on Feb. 25 at a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. See the full list of nominees below.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
The Whale
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama
Andor
Better Call Saul
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Pam & Tommy
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Pinocchio
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
30 for 30
60 Minutes
George Carlin's American Dream
Lucy and Desi
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Award for Outstanding Sports Program
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (season 4)
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions (season 17)
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (season 1)
McEnroe (special)
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off (special)
Award for Outstanding Children's Program
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (season 1)
Green Eggs and Ham (season 2)
Sesame Street (season 52)
Snoopy Presents: It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown (special)
Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant (season 1)
Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training (season 4)
Love, Death + Robots (season 3)
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (season 2)
Sesame Street's #ComingTogether Word of the Day (season 1)
Tales of the Jedi (season 1)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7
Top Chef
The Voice
Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
All That Breathes
Descendant
Fire of Love
Navalny
Nothing Compares
Retrograde
The Territory
Stanley Kramer Award:
Till
Milestone Award:
Michael DeLuca, Pamela Abdy
David O. Selznick Achievement Award:
Tom Cruise
