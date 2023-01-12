Hollywood's top producers have named the best films and TV productions of the year.

Hocus Pocus 2, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, The Whale get 2023 PGA Awards nominations: See full list

Hollywood's top producers have named the best films and TV productions of the year with the annual Producers Guild of America Awards nominations, and the eclectic mix includes projects from Disney, A24, and a group of RuPaul's Drag Race winners.

Disney's mega-popular, Bette Midler-starring sequel Hocus Pocus 2 scored a nomination in a category for streaming/televised motion pictures after breaking a streaming record upon its Disney+ debut in September.

Other TV nominees include The White Lotus, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, the Emmy-winning reality competition series' first-ever all-winners season.

HOCUS POCUS 2, RuPAUL's DRAG RACE ALL STARS, The Whale 2023 PGA Awards nominations include 'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7,' and more.

Though the group's list of the 10 best films of 2022 includes awards season mainstays like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, Avatar: The Way of Water, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Elvis, and Top Gun: Maverick, the final two slots went to unexpected films: The Whale and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While both movies received positive reviews from critics, they've yet to make headway in the Oscar race outside of strong support for their respective casts, particularly Brendan Fraser and Angela Bassett, both of whom have achieved steady individual recognition since the start of the season. The PGA endorsing the films signals a late-breaking uptick in interest that could build momentum for their Oscars chances.

As previously announced, the PGA will also recognize Top Gun: Maverick's Tom Cruise with its David O. Selznick prize, honoring those with an "extraordinary body of work" in motion pictures.

Comprised of around 7,000 members spanning film, TV, and new media, the PGA is, alongside the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, one of the most powerful industry unions on the awards trail, with its winners and nominees typically reflecting major players in the race, as voted on by members who also cast ballots for the Oscars.

The PGA's nominations regularly line up with the Academy's. Since the PGA's debut ceremony in 1990, all of the PGA's Best Theatrical Motion Picture winners have gone on to either win (23 titles, including last year's CODA) or be nominated (the remaining 11) for the Academy Award for Best Picture — a statistic that also includes the 2013 Sandra Bullock blockbuster Gravity, which tied at the PGA Awards with the eventual Best Picture Oscar winner, 12 Years a Slave, in 2014.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / The Whale / Everything Everywhere All at Once 2023 PGA Awards nominations include 'Black Panther, 'The Whale,' 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.' | Credit: Annette Brown/MARVEL; A24; David Bornfriend/A24

In addition to sharing membership, the PGA also votes similarly to the Academy after adopting the preferential ballot system in recent years. Both groups have also expanded their top category's nominations slots, with an average of seven to nine PGA nominees eventually receiving a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars each season.

The 2023 PGA Awards winners will be announced on Feb. 25 at a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. See the full list of nominees below.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

The Whale

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

Andor

Better Call Saul

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Pam & Tommy

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Pinocchio

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30

60 Minutes

George Carlin's American Dream

Lucy and Desi

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (season 4)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions (season 17)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (season 1)

McEnroe (special)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off (special)

Award for Outstanding Children's Program

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (season 1)

Green Eggs and Ham (season 2)

Sesame Street (season 52)

Snoopy Presents: It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown (special)

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant (season 1)

Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training (season 4)

Love, Death + Robots (season 3)

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (season 2)

Sesame Street's #ComingTogether Word of the Day (season 1)

Tales of the Jedi (season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7

Top Chef

The Voice

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

All That Breathes

Descendant

Fire of Love

Navalny

Nothing Compares

Retrograde

The Territory

Stanley Kramer Award:

Till

Milestone Award:

Michael DeLuca, Pamela Abdy

David O. Selznick Achievement Award:

Tom Cruise

