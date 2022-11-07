Jimmy Kimmel returns as 95th Oscars host

Kimmel previously hosted Academy Awards in 2018 and 2017 — the latter of which featured the infamous Moonlight/La La Land Best Picture mixup.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Oscars for the third time in his career.

The famed talk show staple will return to preside over the 2023 Oscars telecast after previously serving as emcee of the 2018 and 2017 Academy Awards ceremonies, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced Monday.

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," the Emmy-winning Jimmy Kimmel Live host — who was took the Oscars stage during the infamous Moonlight/La La Land Best Picture mixup in 2017 — said in a press statement. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

JIMMY KIMMEL RETURNS TO HOST 95TH OSCARS Credit: ABC/Jeff Lipsky

In September, Academy CEO Bill Kramer also teased that his team was "hard at work" on the show for the upcoming 2023 Academy Awards.

"All I will say is that we're moving forward. It's going to be a return to a show that's about a love of cinema, international cinema, diverse artists. And it's our 95th Oscars, so there are going to be some great legacy surprises."

The 95th Oscars air Sunday, March 12 on ABC.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.