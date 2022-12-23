See EW's list of 2023 Oscar predictions ahead of the Jan. 24 nominations, from Everything Everywhere All at Once to Brendan Fraser and Angela Bassett.

From Hollywood titans (Steven Spielberg, James Cameron) to first-time nominees (Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh), EW's 2023 Oscar predictions features one of the most exciting crops of potential honorees in recent memory.

Awardist Oscar Predictions 2023 Oscars predictions tracking the top Academy Awards contenders, from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' to 'The Fabelmans.'

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, read on for our list of 2023 Oscar predictions in the big six categories, updating as often as the season changes. Make sure to keep up with our running contender tracker measuring precursor report cards, and the Heat Index gauging the state of the race as well.

Everything Everywhere All at Once Brian Le, Michelle Yeoh, Andy Le in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: A24

Best Picture

Mainstays abound in the Best Picture race, and the first nine contenders here have all stayed the course so far. From the crowd-pleasing, Hollywood dreamscape of The Fabelmans (the safest bet of the bunch), to the global box-office smash Top Gun: Maverick, to the celebrity spectacle Glass Onion (an acting masterclass that has a firm hold on the Academy's largest branch), each of these contenders represents a different, vital sector of the business. While The Fabelmans hits sentimental soft spots, the film's success has largely ridden on the project's emotional impact as a semi-autobiographical story inspired by director Steven Spielberg's life. Such a singular stamp will be enough to score the filmmaking veteran a Best Director victory, but passionate, organic support for Everything Everywhere All at Once has not only sustained, but greatly intensified since the film's early-2022 release. Hollywood respects Spielberg, but they seem to be more excited by the merits of Everything on their own.

With the category set at a hard 10 for the second consecutive year, the battle for the final slot is still a contentious one. Of the many, many potential nominees, from The Woman King to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruben Östlund's high-class social satire Triangle of Sadness feels the timeliest, with a self-skewering message of contemporary excess that might guilt Oscar voters into ticking it higher on their ballot rankings.

Steven Spielberg, and Gabriel LaBelle Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Best Director

It's difficult to believe that there's an "overdue" narrative surrounding three-time Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg — perhaps the most famous and successful filmmaker alive —this season, almost as difficult as it is to accept that the Academy has only recognized him, well, three times for his illustrious career. Rarely has his position felt more assured than it does for his work on The Fabelmans, a self-reflective semi-autobiographical masterpiece about his formative years as a young man and movie-making machine that's both an easy sit for audiences and a heavily referential, meta deep dive into Hollywood. While the Academy's directing set typically nominate a majority of filmmakers behind Best Picture nominees, it's not uncommon for them to go rogue, honoring the unexpected international or art house contender as well (think David Lynch for Mulholland Drive orPawel Pawlikowski for Cold War). This year, Indian blockbuster RRR feels like an international hit that's too big of an achievement for the directors branch to ignore, even if it's at the expense of the voices responsible for films with more Best Picture heat like Todd Field (Tár) or Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin).

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Colin Farrell and a donkey in 'The Banshees of Inisherin' | Credit: Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures

Best Actor

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Austin Butler, Elvis Bill Nighy, Living Brendan Fraser, The Whale Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Typically, Best Actor carries heavyweight contenders primarily lifted from Best Picture contenders. This year's race feels less momentous than it has in the past, with only two of our predicted nominees likely appearing elsewhere in the Academy's top competitive category. The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell has the track record of a frontrunner, hitting virtually every major precursor so far (which began at Venice, where he won the Volpi Cup), with Austin Butler also checking all the right boxes for his portrayal of a real-life entertainment legend in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. Projecting who will round out the category is a tougher feat. Yes, Brendan Fraser (The Whale) has earned career-best recognition for his transformative work as a 600-pound recluse in Darren Aronofsky's drama, but the film itself has fallen flat with the industry so far – neither the film's script nor stellar supporting actress Hong Chau have made noise on the circuit. It could also be that Fraser's nostalgia train picked up steam too fast, too early, and the fatigued industry could coalesce around other contenders. As we saw with Glenn Close and The Wife, how the industry feels about a movie overall matters when it comes to casting ballots, and that could hurt Fraser in the end.

Cate Blanchett in TAR Credit: Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Viola Davis, The Woman King Margot Robbie, Babylon

Sorry to this category of fabulous women, but the Best Actress race is currently — and has long been — a tight matchup between Cate Blanchett (Tár) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once). Statistically, they're almost deadlocked on the precursor front for their respective work in major Best Picture contenders (most of this year's contending ladies appear in likely top-tier nominees), though Blanchett's victory at Venice gives her a razor-thin edge for now. Still, Everything Everywhere is picking up major heat, and Yeoh could soon overtake Blanchett — especially when SAG announces its list of nods, which will probably include the sci-fi hit's cast among the ensemble honorees.

Everything Everywhere All at Once Ke Huy Quan Ke Huy Quan in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: Allyson Riggs/A24

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Paul Dano, The Fabelmans Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

It took nearly four decades, but Goonies and Indiana Jones actor Ke Huy Quan bided his time, taking a lengthy break from the screen to return at, well, the right time to score his first Oscar nomination. Praise for the beloved actor has yet to subside since Everything Everywhere debuted in the first half of 2022, and carried through to ballots on the precursor trail so far. If he secures a nod (all report card stats suggest as much, at least right now) his journey from the film's March release through to the 95th Academy Awards will have been a one-year affair, and that's the kind of passion that doesn't just stop at a nomination.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Jamie Lee Curtis cr: Allyson Riggs/A24 Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: Allyson Riggs/A24

Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Nina Hoss, Tár

Jamie Lee Curtis has never been nominated for an Oscar. It might take a moment for that to sink in, but precursor voters have wasted no time bolstering the actress' bid for her debut nod for Everything Everything Everywhere All at Once. On the rise behind her, though, is Angela Bassett, the scene-stealing heart and soul of Marvel's blockbuster sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the rare acting contender from a global tentpole that captured more than just audience dollars.

Check EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in movies.