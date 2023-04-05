Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, Last of Us top 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations

See the full list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
By Calie Schepp April 05, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
It's time to munch on some golden popcorn!

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are quickly approaching and the nominees were revealed this morning. The top honorees include The Last of Us, Stranger Things, and Top Gun: Maverick with six nominations each, while The White Lotus and Wednesday are each vying for the win with four nominations.

As for unscripted shows, Jersey Shore Family VacationRuPaul's Drag RaceThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Vanderpump Rules each snagged two nominations. There's tons of first time nominees this year like Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Riley Keough, Jennifer Coolidge, and many more.

A couple of new categories have been added to the lineup. For Best Reality On-Screen Team RuPaul's Drag Race's RuPaul and Michelle Visage and Jersey Shore Family Vacation's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and Pauly D are among the nominees. The casts of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Outer Banks, and Teen Wolf: The Movie were nominated for Best Kick-Ass Cast.

Starting today, fans can vote for their favorites in movies and TV across 26 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through April 17 at 6 p.m. ET.

The ceremony, hosted by Drew Barrymore, will air live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET while fans on the West Coast will have to wait until 8 p.m. PT to tune in.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don't Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick 

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building 

Best Hero

Diego Luna — Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick 

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don't Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear  

Best Kiss (presented by Cheetos®)  

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building 

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O'Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary 

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies 

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5- Andor 

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile 

Best Duo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick 

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie 

Best Song

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I Ain't Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules 

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors 

Best Host

Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show 

Best Reality On-Screen Team (presented by SONIC®) 

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) - Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker - The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage - RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent - Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 

Best Music Documentary

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie

The MTV Movie & TV Awards air Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

