Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, Last of Us top 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations

It's time to munch on some golden popcorn!

A couple of new categories have been added to the lineup. For Best Reality On-Screen Team RuPaul's Drag Race's RuPaul and Michelle Visage and Jersey Shore Family Vacation's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and Pauly D are among the nominees. The casts of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Outer Banks, and Teen Wolf: The Movie were nominated for Best Kick-Ass Cast.

Starting today, fans can vote for their favorites in movies and TV across 26 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through April 17 at 6 p.m. ET.

The ceremony, hosted by Drew Barrymore, will air live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET while fans on the West Coast will have to wait until 8 p.m. PT to tune in.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don't Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna — Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don't Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss (presented by Cheetos®)

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O'Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5- Andor

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I Ain't Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team (presented by SONIC®)

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) - Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker - The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage - RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent - Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie

The MTV Movie & TV Awards air Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

