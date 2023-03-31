Plus, Christina Aguilera received the Advocate for Change Award, Bad Bunny received the Vanguard Award, and Jeremy Pope received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

Jennifer Coolidge surprised by Best in Show wife Jane Lynch at 2023 GLAAD Media Awards: See full winner list

Spoiler alert! Though the GLAAD Media Awards won't stream on Hulu until April 12, we mercifully don't have to wait that long to find out (some of) the winners.

Thursday night's Los Angeles ceremony started with a surprise appearance from Jennifer Coolidge, who was then surprised herself by the appearance of Jane Lynch, who presented her Best in Show costar with a Special Recognition Award. See video of the moment below.

GLAAD's honors for LGBTQ representation in media were awarded at a star-studded event hosted by Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian and actress Margaret Cho. The night also featured a show-stopping performance of "Becky's So Hot" from Fletcher, as well as a tribute performance to the late Leslie Jordan by Orville Peck and presented by Jordan's costar and friend Cheyenne Jackson.

Some of the other big winners at the 34th annual shindig included 9-1-1 Lone Star, which won Outstanding Drama Series; A League of Their Own, which picked up Outstanding New TV Series; What We Do in the Shadows, which took home comedy series; and Bros, which won on the movie side for Outstanding Film - Wide Release.

Special honors also went to Christina Aguilera, who received the Advocate for Change Award, introduced by Club Q shooting survivor, Michael Anderson; Bad Bunny, who received the Vanguard Award, presented by Ricky Martin; and Jeremy Pope, who received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award presented by Gabrielle Union.

“WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS” -- “A Farewell” -- Season 3, Episode 9 (Airs October 21) — Pictured: Matt Berry as Laszlo, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. CR: Russ Martin: FX; (from left) Bobby (Billy Eichner) and Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) in Bros, directed by Nicholas Stoller.; A League of Their Own Matt Berry in 'What We Do in the Shadows,' Billy Eichner in 'Bros,' and Melanie Field in 'A League of Their Own' | Credit: Russ Martin/FX; Nicole Rivelli/Universal Pictures; Anne Marie Fox/Prime Video

During the ceremony, GLAAD presented six categories onstage, and also announced the winners of select categories off-stage and on social media. The full list of announced winners thus far can be found below:

Outstanding Drama Series: 9-1-1 Lone Star (FOX)

Outstanding New TV Series: A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Outstanding Comedy Series: What We Do in The Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Film - Wide Release: Bros (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary: Framing Agnes (Kino Lorber)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release: The Inspection (A24)

Outstanding Music Artist: FLETCHER, Girl of My Dreams (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: The White Lotus (HBO MAX)

Outstanding Comic Book: Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Atagun Ilhan, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano, Jay Leisten, Arif Prianto, Ivan Plascencia, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Young Men in Love (A Wave Blue World)

Outstanding Children's Programming: "Adoptasaurus Rex" Dino Ranch (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Los Espookys (HBO)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: "Vico Ortiz" Primer Impacto (Univision)

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media: Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade

Special Recognition: Alejandra Caraballo

Special Recognition: Drag Story Hour

Special Recognition: Rothaniel (HBO)

Special Recognition: #Letters4TransKids

Special Recognition: The Lesbian Bar Project

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): "En Sus Palabras" (Univision)

Remaining winners for select categories will be announced at GLAAD's New York Ceremony on Saturday, May 13.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.