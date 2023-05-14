After previously announcing other categories for outstanding LGBTQ+ work and performances at its L.A. ceremony, GLAAD doled out even more honors in New York Saturday night.

Fire Island and Anything's Possible tie, We're Here slays Drag Race at 2023 GLAAD Media Awards

The GLAAD Media Awards are, fittingly, bi. Bicoastal, that is.

Still of Fire Island featuring Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster Bowen Yang (left) and Joel Kim Booster in 'Fire Island' | Credit: Jeong Park / Searchlight Pictures/ 20th Century Studios

The following four big awards were handed out on stage: Fire Island and Anything Possible tied for Outstanding Film - Streaming/TV; HBO's We're Here won Outstanding Reality Series, for which it tied the previous year with RuPaul's Drag Race; Apple TV's The Problem With Jon Stewart won Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode; and "Logo's Trans Youth Town Hall" received the award for Outstanding Online Journalism - Video or Multimedia.

At the New York event, hosted by What We Do in the Shadows' Harvey Guillén, Jonathan Van Ness was recognized with the Vito Russo Award, presented by ALOK, and Maren Morris received the Excellence in Media Award, introduced by Cynthia Lee Fontaine and Alyssa Edwards.

Idina Menzel performed at the ceremony, which also featured appearances from Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster, Colman Domingo, Frankie Grande, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka, and GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

See the full list of winners announced at the New York GLAAD Media Awards below.

Outstanding Film – Streaming/TV: Fire Island (Hulu) and Anything's Possible (Prime Video) (Tie)

Outstanding Reality Series: We're Here (HBO)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: "Logo's Trans Youth Town Hall" (Logo TV)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming - Live Action: Heartstopper (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming - Animated: Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Dove Cameron (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Broadway Production: A Strange Loop

Outstanding Video Game: Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Young Men in Love (A Wave Blue World)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: "HIV in the Deep South," In Real Life (Scripps News)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form: "PRIDE | To Be Seen," Soul of a Nation (ABC)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism - Segment or Special: "The Last Thing Before We Go: Stephanie Ruhle Talks Spirit Day," The 11th Hour (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article: "Pediatricians Who Serve Trans Youth Face Increasing Harassment. Lifesaving Care Could Be on the Line" by Madeleine Carlisle (Time)

Outstanding Online Journalism Article: "Alabama Is Trying to Raise the Legal Driving Age for Trans People to 19" by Nico Lang (The Daily Beast)

Outstanding Blog: Mombian

Outstanding Podcast: TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones (TransLash Media) and Sibling Rivalry (Studio71) (Tie)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article: "Proyectos de ley anti LGBTQ+ en Florida son una 'licencia para discriminar' y reviven el dolor de Pulse, dicen grupos locales" por Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio (Orlando Sentinel)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism - Video or Multimedia: "Las abuelas trans buscan dignificar su vejez" por Liliana Rosas y Silvana Flores (Reporte Indigo)

