Everything Everywhere All At Once, Tár lead 2023 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations: See the full list
And… action! The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations are here.
On Tuesday, actors Taylour Paige and Raúl Castillo presented the shortlist for the 38th annual Spirit Awards, which is set to chart brand new territory this year. In August, the awards ceremony announced it would introduce gender-neutral acting categories across both film and television, ditching its previously used male and female classifications. It also upped its budgetary cap for films from $22.5 million to $30 million, while its John Cassavetes Award increased from $500,000 to $1 million or less.
The shake up now allows an array of phenomenal acting performances to go toe-to-toe like never before. Leading the nominations is Everything Everywhere All At Once with eight nods, followed closely by the musical epic Tár with seven nominations and the family drama Aftersun. All three films' lead actors — Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, and Paul Mescal — are all in the running for Best Lead Performance, which also includes Regina Hall (Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.), Mia Goth (Pearl), and Taylor Russell (Bones and All).
Directed by Sarah Polley, Women Talking will receive this year's Robert Altman Award, which is given to a film's director, casting director, and its ensemble cast. The drama features performances by Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Ben Whishaw and more.
Each year, the Spirit Awards are voted upon by the members of the Film Independent, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to advancing the profile of independent cinema and diversity in the industry.
But who will come out victorious? We'll see when the ceremony is held in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023. The nominees for its television categories will be announced on Dec. 13.
Check out the full list of film nominations below.
Best Feature
Bones and All
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Our Father, The Devil
Tár
Women Talking
Best Director
Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best First Feature
Aftersun
Emily the Criminal
The Inspection
Murina
Palm Trees and Power Lines
Best Lead Performance
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Dale Dickey, A Love Song
Mia Goth, Pearl
Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Taylor Russell, Bones and All
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Performance
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Nina Hoss, Tár
Brian d'Arcy James, The Cathedral
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser
Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Gabrielle Union, The Inspection
Best Breakthrough Performance
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Gracija Filipović, Murina
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages
Best Screenplay
Kogonada, After Yang
Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field, Tár
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best First Screenplay
Sarah Delappe, Bodies Bodies Bodies
K.D. Dávila, Emergency
John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Jamie Back and Audrey Findlay, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Best Cinematography
Gregory Oke, Aftersun
Hélène Louvart, Murina
Anisa Uzeyman, Neptune Frost
Eliot Rockett, Pearl
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Best Editing
Blair McClendon, Aftersun
Ricky D'Ambrose, The Cathedral
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Monika Willi, Tár
Robert Altman Award
Women Talking, director Sarah Polley; casting directors John Buchan and Jason Knight; ensemble cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kara Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whisaw, August Winter
Best Documentary
A House Made of Splinters
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Midwives
Riotsville, U.S.A
Best International Film
Corsage (Austria, Luxembourg, France, Italy, England)
Joyland (Pakistan, USA)
Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)
Return to Seoul (South Korea, France, Belgium, Romania)
Saint Omer (France)
Someone to Watch Award
Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny
Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy
Truer Than Fiction Award
Isabel Castro, Mija
Reid Davenport, I Didn't See You There
Rebeca Huntt, Beba
John Cassavetes Award
The African Desperate
A Love Song
The Cathedral
Holy Emy
Something in the Dirt
Producers Award
Liz Cardenas
Tory Lenosky
David Grove Churchill Viste
