Everything Everywhere All At Once, Tár lead 2023 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations: See the full list

And… action! The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations are here.

On Tuesday, actors Taylour Paige and Raúl Castillo presented the shortlist for the 38th annual Spirit Awards, which is set to chart brand new territory this year. In August, the awards ceremony announced it would introduce gender-neutral acting categories across both film and television, ditching its previously used male and female classifications. It also upped its budgetary cap for films from $22.5 million to $30 million, while its John Cassavetes Award increased from $500,000 to $1 million or less.

The shake up now allows an array of phenomenal acting performances to go toe-to-toe like never before. Leading the nominations is Everything Everywhere All At Once with eight nods, followed closely by the musical epic Tár with seven nominations and the family drama Aftersun. All three films' lead actors — Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, and Paul Mescal — are all in the running for Best Lead Performance, which also includes Regina Hall (Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.), Mia Goth (Pearl), and Taylor Russell (Bones and All).

Film Independent Spirit Awards - Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Mescal in Aftersun, and Cate Blanchett in Tar Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' Paul Mescal in 'Aftersun,' and Cate Blanchett in 'Tar.' | Credit: Allyson Riggs/A24; A24; Focus Features

Directed by Sarah Polley, Women Talking will receive this year's Robert Altman Award, which is given to a film's director, casting director, and its ensemble cast. The drama features performances by Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Ben Whishaw and more.

Each year, the Spirit Awards are voted upon by the members of the Film Independent, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to advancing the profile of independent cinema and diversity in the industry.

But who will come out victorious? We'll see when the ceremony is held in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023. The nominees for its television categories will be announced on Dec. 13.

Check out the full list of film nominations below.

Best Feature

Bones and All

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Our Father, The Devil

Tár

Women Talking

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best First Feature

Aftersun

Emily the Criminal

The Inspection

Murina

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, Tár

Brian d'Arcy James, The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Gracija Filipović, Murina

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Best Screenplay

Kogonada, After Yang

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field, Tár

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Sarah Delappe, Bodies Bodies Bodies

K.D. Dávila, Emergency

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Jamie Back and Audrey Findlay, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Best Cinematography

Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Hélène Louvart, Murina

Anisa Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Best Editing

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Ricky D'Ambrose, The Cathedral

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Monika Willi, Tár

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking, director Sarah Polley; casting directors John Buchan and Jason Knight; ensemble cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kara Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whisaw, August Winter

Best Documentary

A House Made of Splinters

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Midwives

Riotsville, U.S.A

Best International Film

Corsage (Austria, Luxembourg, France, Italy, England)

Joyland (Pakistan, USA)

Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)

Return to Seoul (South Korea, France, Belgium, Romania)

Saint Omer (France)

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny

Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, Mija

Reid Davenport, I Didn't See You There

Rebeca Huntt, Beba

John Cassavetes Award

The African Desperate

A Love Song

The Cathedral

Holy Emy

Something in the Dirt

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

