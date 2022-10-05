2023 Oscars predictions from EW's new Awardist columnist: The Fabelmans takes an early lead

With the race starting to crystallize, awards expert Dave Karger gives us his 2023 Oscars predictions in the top categories.

The Awardist is thrilled to welcome award-winning host, interviewer, and commentator Dave Karger as Entertainment Weekly's new Awards Correspondent. Known in the FYC industry for his expert Oscars predictions, Karger (who spent 17 years on staff at EW, writing over 50 cover stories) has made more than 200 live appearances on NBC's Today to talk movies and awards, and has co-hosted ABC's Live From the Red Carpet on Oscar night. Check out his inaugural predictions column for the 2023 Oscars season, and watch this space for his regularly updated rankings within the major categories.

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans Paul Dano and Michelle Williams in 'The Fabelmans' | Credit: Universal

Best Picture

Could we see four sequels in this year's main race? Given that there will be a mandated 10 nominees for Best Picture, it could happen. Of course, the Avatar and Black Panther sequels (not to mention Damian Chazelle's Babylon and Antoine Fuqua's Will Smith vehicle Emancipation) have yet to screen, so this list could fluctuate in the coming weeks. But The Fabelmans is the movie to beat after taking home the coveted People's Choice Award in Toronto.

The Fabelmans TÁR The Banshees of Inisherin Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Women Talking Empire of Light Babylon Avatar: The Way of Water Everything Everywhere All At Once Top Gun: Maverick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Elvis

Steven Spielberg arrives at the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night 40th Anniversary Screening Of "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial…" 'The Fabelmans' director Steven Spielberg. | Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Best Director

It's been 24 years since Steven Spielberg found himself accepting an award on the Oscar stage. Thanks to his most personal film yet, his semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, he's now the favorite to win his third Best Director prize.

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Todd Field, TÁR Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Sam Mendes, Empire of Light James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water Sarah Polley, Women Talking Damien Chazelle, Babylon Daniel Scheinert & Dan Kwan, Everything Everywhere All At Once Baz Luhrmann, Elvis Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Jordan Peele, Nope

The Banshees of Inisherin Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in 'The Banshees of Inisherin' | Credit: Photo by Jonathan Hession. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Best Actor

Clearly, Brendan Fraser is the early emotional frontrunner after the rhapsodic festival response to his performance in The Whale. But Colin Farrell, who won the Venice Best Actor prize over Fraser, will remain a top contender throughout the season.

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser, The Whale Hugh Jackman, The Son Jeremy Pope, The Inspection Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans Austin Butler, Elvis Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick Adam Sandler, Hustle Christian Bale, The Pale Blue Eye Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Adam Driver, White Noise Tom Hanks, A Man Called Otto

THE WOMAN KING Viola Davis in 'The Woman King' | Credit: Ilze Kitshoff/TriStar Pictures

Best Actress

This year's most crowded category features several past winners (Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman, Viola Davis, Emma Thompson, and Jennifer Lawrence) fighting for precious slots against potential first-time nominees like Michelle Yeoh and Danielle Deadwyler. Certainly several worthy performances won't make the cut.

Cate Blanchett, TÁR Olivia Colman, Empire of Light Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once Danielle Deadwyler, Till Viola Davis, The Woman King Jennifer Lawrence, Causeway Ana de Armas, Blonde Mia Goth, Pearl Carey Mulligan, She Said Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Emma Corrin, Lady Chatterley's Lover

Ke Huy Quan Ke Huy Quan in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: A24

Best Supporting Actor

As is often the case, this category is perhaps the most wide open, with substantial supporting roles competing with memorable cameos (hello, The Fablemans' Judd Hirsch!). Anything could happen with this group of contenders.

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse Anthony Hopkins, Armageddon Time Ben Whishaw, Women Talking Jeremy Strong, Armageddon Time Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway Mark Rylance, Bones and All Paul Dano, The Fabelmans Woody Harrelson, Triangle of Sadness Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

WOMEN TALKING The cast of 'Women Talking,' including Jessie Buckley (left center), Claire Foy (top center), and Rooney Mara (right center) | Credit: Michael Gibson/United Artists Releasing

Best Supporting Actress

With Michelle Williams opting for a leading-actress campaign for The Fabelmans, this race has become a proper free-for-all. Expect at least one slot to go to Jessie Buckley or Claire Foy of Women Talking, and one to go to Banshees of Inisherin breakout Kerry Condon.

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jessie Buckley, Women Talking Claire Foy, Women Talking Janelle Monae, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Nina Hoss, TÁR Laura Dern, The Son Gabrielle Union, The Inspection Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once Thuso Mbedu, The Woman King Anne Hathaway, Armageddon Time Sadie Sink, The Whale Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

