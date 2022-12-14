Everything Everywhere All at Once leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations: See the full list

Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Tom Cruise, and more earned nods ahead of the Oscars.
By Joey Nolfi December 14, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST
Everything Everywhere All at Once is, simply, everything when it comes to the 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations.

A24's $103 million box-office hit — starring Michelle Yeoh as a time-hopping laundromat owner struggling to keep a hold on her family across multiple universes — earned a stellar 14 nominations from the journalist collective, which often recognizes films and performances that go on to receive corresponding nods at the Oscars.

In addition to Yeoh's Oscar-buzzy performance, supporting stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu received individual nods from the Critics Choice Awards, as did current awards-season mainstays Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Cate Blanchett (Tár), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Austin Butler (Elvis), Viola Davis (The Woman King), and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).

Though they didn't start the season as major contenders, Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and the international film RRR picked up steam with nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Best Picture.

While a major visibility booster on the awards trail, the group's nods don't signal Oscar voting patterns, as the two organizations don't share membership. However, the CCA often predicts the Academy's taste. In recent years, the groups have shared mutual Best Picture winners multiple times — not including last year's CODA, though, which won the Oscar but lost the CCA to The Power of the Dog.

See the full list of 2022 Critics Choice Awards nominations below.

Best Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Young Actor/Actress

Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Jalyn Hall, Till
Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink, The Whale

Best Acting Ensemble

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking

Best Director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle, Babylon
Todd Field, Tár
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli, RRR
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Original Screenplay

Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Adapted Screenplay

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Cinematography

Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren, Babylon

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara, The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Best Editing

Tom Cross, Babylon
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
Monika Willi, Tár

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Elvis
Gersha Phillips, The Woman King
Mary Zophres, Babylon

Best Hair and Makeup

Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild

Best Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR

Best Song

"Carolina," Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu," RRR
"New Body Rhumba," White Noise

Best Score

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino, The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans

