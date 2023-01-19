British Academy snubs Michelle Williams, All Quiet on the Western Front storms 2023 BAFTA nominations

Awards mainstays like Angela Bassett, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and Cate Blanchett also scored nods. See the full list of nominees.
By Joey Nolfi January 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST
Advertisement

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (the United Kingdom's equivalent to the Academy) has upended the Oscars race in a huge way, with major snubs and surprises among the full list of 2023 BAFTA nominations.

Netflix's historical war drama All Quiet on the Western Front — director Edward Berger's adaptation of the 1929 novel previously adapted for the screen in 1930 — stormed the nominations Thursday, with a leading 14 nods across all categories, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Albrecht Schuch.

Trailing just behind the film are awards mainstays Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin, both of which scored 10 nominations (including acting recognition for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon).

'All Quiet on the Western Front'
| Credit: Netflix

Michelle Williams and The Fabelmans, however, took a huge hit as the actress at the center of Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical drama about his upbringing endured a second major snub on the trail so far, missing out on a BAFTA nomination days after she missed a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild.

Long thought to be a front-running contender for Best Director, Spielberg didn't even make the BAFTA longlist for the category (nor did James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water), which was previously announced before Thursday's nominations were revealed. The Fabelmans also missed a BAFTA nomination for Best Film, with The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and TÁR joining All Quiet among the top nominees.

Other contenders continued strong showings in the hunt for Oscars glory, with Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Ana de Armas (Blonde), and Viola Davis (The Woman King) all capping their successful trajectories with another nomination from the last major awards body to announce noms before Oscar nominations are unveiled on Tuesday.

The 2023 BAFTA Awards nominations include 'All Quiet on the Western Front,' but Michelle Williams was snubbed.
| Credit: Reiner Bajo/Netflix; Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Made up of members that also cross over into Academy territory, BAFTA often nominates eventual Oscar winners, though more deviation has occurred in recent years, as honorees in major brackets — including performance and directing categories — were determined by a mix of votes from the overall membership and smaller jury tallies consisting of votes from around a dozen people. This tactic has, in recent years, explained why, last year, the Academy and BAFTA shared zero mutual Best Actress nominees.

Last year, the groups also deviated on Best Picture: CODA won the Oscar without a corresponding BAFTA nod, though the year before that Nomadland won at both ceremonies. Before that, their top movie winners hadn't aligned since the 2013's 12 Years a Save. Over the past 10 ceremonies, only three BAFTA winners (Nomadland12 Years a Slave, and Argo) went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

The 2023 BAFTA Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 19. See the full list of nominations below.

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
TÁR

Best Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field, TÁR
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TÁR
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean
Marie Lidén, Electric Malady
Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion

Best Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Casting

Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical
The Whale

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick

Best British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting

Best British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star

Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim

Check EW's The Awardistfeaturing exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in movies.

Related content:

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com