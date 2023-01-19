British Academy snubs Michelle Williams, All Quiet on the Western Front storms 2023 BAFTA nominations
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (the United Kingdom's equivalent to the Academy) has upended the Oscars race in a huge way, with major snubs and surprises among the full list of 2023 BAFTA nominations.
Netflix's historical war drama All Quiet on the Western Front — director Edward Berger's adaptation of the 1929 novel previously adapted for the screen in 1930 — stormed the nominations Thursday, with a leading 14 nods across all categories, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Albrecht Schuch.
Trailing just behind the film are awards mainstays Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin, both of which scored 10 nominations (including acting recognition for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon).
Michelle Williams and The Fabelmans, however, took a huge hit as the actress at the center of Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical drama about his upbringing endured a second major snub on the trail so far, missing out on a BAFTA nomination days after she missed a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild.
Long thought to be a front-running contender for Best Director, Spielberg didn't even make the BAFTA longlist for the category (nor did James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water), which was previously announced before Thursday's nominations were revealed. The Fabelmans also missed a BAFTA nomination for Best Film, with The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and TÁR joining All Quiet among the top nominees.
Other contenders continued strong showings in the hunt for Oscars glory, with Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Ana de Armas (Blonde), and Viola Davis (The Woman King) all capping their successful trajectories with another nomination from the last major awards body to announce noms before Oscar nominations are unveiled on Tuesday.
Made up of members that also cross over into Academy territory, BAFTA often nominates eventual Oscar winners, though more deviation has occurred in recent years, as honorees in major brackets — including performance and directing categories — were determined by a mix of votes from the overall membership and smaller jury tallies consisting of votes from around a dozen people. This tactic has, in recent years, explained why, last year, the Academy and BAFTA shared zero mutual Best Actress nominees.
Last year, the groups also deviated on Best Picture: CODA won the Oscar without a corresponding BAFTA nod, though the year before that Nomadland won at both ceremonies. Before that, their top movie winners hadn't aligned since the 2013's 12 Years a Save. Over the past 10 ceremonies, only three BAFTA winners (Nomadland, 12 Years a Slave, and Argo) went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture.
The 2023 BAFTA Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 19. See the full list of nominations below.
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
TÁR
Best Director
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field, TÁR
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Best Leading Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Original Screenplay
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TÁR
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean
Marie Lidén, Electric Malady
Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion
Best Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Best Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Best Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best Casting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Editing
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best Costume Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Makeup and Hair
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical
The Whale
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Special Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best British Short Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting
Best British Short Film
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
EE Rising Star
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
