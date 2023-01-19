Awards mainstays like Angela Bassett, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and Cate Blanchett also scored nods. See the full list of nominees.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (the United Kingdom's equivalent to the Academy) has upended the Oscars race in a huge way, with major snubs and surprises among the full list of 2023 BAFTA nominations.

Netflix's historical war drama All Quiet on the Western Front — director Edward Berger's adaptation of the 1929 novel previously adapted for the screen in 1930 — stormed the nominations Thursday, with a leading 14 nods across all categories, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Albrecht Schuch.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Michelle Williams and The Fabelmans, however, took a huge hit as the actress at the center of Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical drama about his upbringing endured a second major snub on the trail so far, missing out on a BAFTA nomination days after she missed a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild.

Long thought to be a front-running contender for Best Director, Spielberg didn't even make the BAFTA longlist for the category (nor did James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water), which was previously announced before Thursday's nominations were revealed. The Fabelmans also missed a BAFTA nomination for Best Film, with The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and TÁR joining All Quiet among the top nominees.

Other contenders continued strong showings in the hunt for Oscars glory, with Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Ana de Armas (Blonde), and Viola Davis (The Woman King) all capping their successful trajectories with another nomination from the last major awards body to announce noms before Oscar nominations are unveiled on Tuesday.

All Quiet on the Western Front; Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Made up of members that also cross over into Academy territory, BAFTA often nominates eventual Oscar winners, though more deviation has occurred in recent years, as honorees in major brackets — including performance and directing categories — were determined by a mix of votes from the overall membership and smaller jury tallies consisting of votes from around a dozen people. This tactic has, in recent years, explained why, last year, the Academy and BAFTA shared zero mutual Best Actress nominees.

Last year, the groups also deviated on Best Picture: CODA won the Oscar without a corresponding BAFTA nod, though the year before that Nomadland won at both ceremonies. Before that, their top movie winners hadn't aligned since the 2013's 12 Years a Save. Over the past 10 ceremonies, only three BAFTA winners (Nomadland, 12 Years a Slave, and Argo) went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

The 2023 BAFTA Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 19. See the full list of nominations below.

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Best Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field, TÁR

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean

Marie Lidén, Electric Malady

Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion

Best Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical

The Whale

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

Best British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

