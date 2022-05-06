See new dates for major awards shows, nominations, ceremonies, and important film festivals set to influence the race as they're announced through the 2023 season.

With CODA's underdog Oscars success story, fallout from "the slap" in Hollywood's rearview, and contenders rising out of Sundance, Cannes, TIFF, Venice, Telluride, and New York film festivals, it's time to look toward greener (but no less gilded) pastures filled with prime awards show dates ahead.

From the recently revived Golden Globes to the Indie Spirits, and an answer to the annual mystery of when the Oscars date is, see all of the most important happenings in our 2022-23 awards season calendar below, from major nomination announcements, annual ceremonies, and influential film festivals set to position likely contenders for the Oscars in the coming months. Check back throughout the year as new dates are added.

Oscars statuette, Emmy statuette, and the Cannes Palme d'Or 2023 awards season calendar: See all the important dates for the Oscars, Cannes, Emmys, and more. | Credit: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic; Marc Piasecki/Getty; Ethan Miller/Getty

November 2022

Nov. 2-6: 2022 AFI Fest

Nov. 15: Grammys nominations announced

Nov. 19: Oscars Governors Awards

Nov. 22: Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced

Nov. 28: 2022 Gotham Awards ceremony

December 2022

Dec. 2: NYFCC Awards

Dec. 6: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

Dec. 11: LAFCA Awards

Dec. 12: Oscars preliminary voting begins

Dec. 12: PGA Awards documentary nominations announced

Dec. 12: Golden Globes nominations announced

Dec. 13: Film Independent Spirit Awards TV nominations announced

Dec. 14: Critics Choice Awards film nominations announced

Dec. 15: Oscars preliminary voting ends

Dec. 21: Oscars shortlists announcement

Dec. 31: Oscars eligibility period for films ends

January 2023

Jan. 10: National Board of Review gala

Jan. 10: Golden Globes ceremony

Jan. 11: DGA nominations announced

Jan. 11: SAG Awards nominations announced

Jan. 12: PGA Awards overall nominations announced

Jan. 12: Oscars nominations voting begins

Jan. 15: Critics Choice Awards ceremony

Jan. 17: Oscars nominations voting ends

Jan. 24: Oscars nominations announced

February 2023

Feb. 5: Grammys ceremony

Feb. 13: Oscar nominees luncheon

Feb. 19: BAFTA Awards ceremony

Feb. 18: DGA Awards ceremony

Feb. 25: Annie Awards ceremony

Feb. 25: PGA Awards ceremony

Feb. 26: SAG Awards ceremony

March 2023

March 2: Oscars final voting begins

March 4: Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony

March 7: Oscars final voting ends

March 12: 95th Academy Awards ceremony



Past dates for the current awards season:

May 2022

June 2022

June 5: 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony (See full list of winners)

June 6-9: 2022 Peabody Awards winners announced

June 12: 2022 Tony Awards ceremony (See full list of winners)

June 16: Emmys nomination voting begins

June 26: 2022 BET Awards ceremony (hosted by Taraji P. Henson)

June 27: Emmys nomination voting ends

July 2022

July 12: Emmys nominations announced (See full list of nominees)

August 2022

Aug. 12: Emmys final voting begins

Aug. 22: Emmys final voting ends

Aug. 28: 2022 MTV VMAs ceremony

Aug. 31-Sept. 10: 2022 Venice International Film Festival

September 2022

