Awards season calendar 2022-2023: See dates for Oscars, Golden Globes, more
With CODA's underdog Oscars success story, fallout from "the slap" in Hollywood's rearview, and contenders rising out of Sundance, Cannes, TIFF, Venice, Telluride, and New York film festivals, it's time to look toward greener (but no less gilded) pastures filled with prime awards show dates ahead.
From the recently revived Golden Globes to the Indie Spirits, and an answer to the annual mystery of when the Oscars date is, see all of the most important happenings in our 2022-23 awards season calendar below, from major nomination announcements, annual ceremonies, and influential film festivals set to position likely contenders for the Oscars in the coming months. Check back throughout the year as new dates are added.
November 2022
Nov. 2-6: 2022 AFI Fest
Nov. 15: Grammys nominations announced
Nov. 19: Oscars Governors Awards
Nov. 22: Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced
Nov. 28: 2022 Gotham Awards ceremony
December 2022
Dec. 2: NYFCC Awards
Dec. 6: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced
Dec. 11: LAFCA Awards
Dec. 12: Oscars preliminary voting begins
Dec. 12: PGA Awards documentary nominations announced
Dec. 12: Golden Globes nominations announced
Dec. 13: Film Independent Spirit Awards TV nominations announced
Dec. 14: Critics Choice Awards film nominations announced
Dec. 15: Oscars preliminary voting ends
Dec. 21: Oscars shortlists announcement
Dec. 31: Oscars eligibility period for films ends
January 2023
Jan. 10: National Board of Review gala
Jan. 10: Golden Globes ceremony
Jan. 11: DGA nominations announced
Jan. 11: SAG Awards nominations announced
Jan. 12: PGA Awards overall nominations announced
Jan. 12: Oscars nominations voting begins
Jan. 15: Critics Choice Awards ceremony
Jan. 17: Oscars nominations voting ends
Jan. 24: Oscars nominations announced
February 2023
Feb. 5: Grammys ceremony
Feb. 13: Oscar nominees luncheon
Feb. 19: BAFTA Awards ceremony
Feb. 18: DGA Awards ceremony
Feb. 25: Annie Awards ceremony
Feb. 25: PGA Awards ceremony
Feb. 26: SAG Awards ceremony
March 2023
March 2: Oscars final voting begins
March 4: Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony
March 7: Oscars final voting ends
March 12: 95th Academy Awards ceremony
Past dates for the current awards season:
May 2022
May 9: Tony Awards nominations announced (See full list of nominees)
May 17-28: 2022 Cannes Film Festival (ending with Palme d'Or awards ceremony)
May 31: Emmys eligibility period ends (began on June 1, 2021)
June 2022
June 5: 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony (See full list of winners)
June 6-9: 2022 Peabody Awards winners announced
June 12: 2022 Tony Awards ceremony (See full list of winners)
June 16: Emmys nomination voting begins
June 26: 2022 BET Awards ceremony (hosted by Taraji P. Henson)
June 27: Emmys nomination voting ends
July 2022
July 12: Emmys nominations announced (See full list of nominees)
August 2022
Aug. 12: Emmys final voting begins
Aug. 22: Emmys final voting ends
Aug. 28: 2022 MTV VMAs ceremony
Aug. 31-Sept. 10: 2022 Venice International Film Festival
September 2022
Sept. 2-5: Telluride Film Festival
Sept. 3-4: Creative Arts Emmys and Ball
Sept. 8-18: 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (ending with TIFF People's Choice Award presentation)
Sept. 12: 2022 Emmys ceremony (See the full list of winners)
Sept. 30-Oct. 16: 2022 New York Film Festival
Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in TV.
Related content:
Comments