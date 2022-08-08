Harry Styles, My Policeman cast win early acting award in the Oscars race

Emma Corrin, Rupert Everett, and the My Policeman cast won the TIFF Tribute Actor Award — the same prize won by 2021 Oscars players Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain.

The cast of My Policeman has cuffed an early awards season accolade on the Oscars trail.

Ahead of the annual event's 2022 edition, Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett won the Toronto International Film Festival's 2022 TIFF Tribute Award for Performance — the first time the prize has gone to an ensemble instead of an individual artist.

Since its inception in 2019, the major awards season prize has gone to those who would later become Oscar winners and contenders. Previous winners include Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), and more.

My Policeman David Dawson, Emma Corrin, and Harry Styles star in 'My Policeman,' a romance about a closeted officer. | Credit: Amazon Prime

TIFF established the Tribute honors in 2019, with the set of acting awards joining the festival's long-running People's Choice Award that often goes to films that eventually win or receive a nomination in the Academy's Best Picture category.

Adapted by Oscar-nominated Philadelphia screenwriter Ron Nyswaner from Bethan Roberts' book, My Policeman follows the titular lawman (Styles) as he embarks upon a relationship with a teacher (Corrin) and maintains a secret affair with a museum curator (Dawson) in 1950s Britain. Flash-forwarding to the 1990s, the film also charts the characters' older selves (Roache, McKee, Everett) as they attempt to remedy damage done in their past.

"When your film shifts through time and across fluid boundaries of love and desire, you need a cast that can embody those nuances in every gesture," said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in a statement. "Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson deliver beautiful, mirrored performances, with Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett. We're thrilled to honor the ensemble cast of My Policeman with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance."

My Policeman Harry Styles stars in 'My Policeman' as a closeted cop named Tom who marries a schoolteacher (Emma Corrin). | Credit: Amazon Prime

The My Policeman cast is set to receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award at an in-person gala fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Fairmont Royal York hotel. More recipients will be announced in the near future.

Following My Policeman's debut at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (which runs from Sept. 8-18), the movie is set to debut in theaters on Oct. 21, followed by an Amazon Prime Video premiere on Nov. 4.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.