Quinta Brunson's freshman ABC sitcom was honored with Program of the Year, Outstanding New Program, and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.

Abbott Elementary shot to the head of the class at the Television Critics Association Awards on Saturday.

Quinta Brunson's freshman ABC comedy scored four wins, more than any other show this year. The 38th annual TCA Awards, which were decided by the 200-plus journalists covering television in the United States and Canada, honored the half-hour single-camera sitcom with Program of the Year, Outstanding New Program, and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. Brunson also won for Individual Achievement in Comedy, a category for which her costar Janelle James was also nominated.

No other program took home multiple awards at the ceremony, which was a virtual event because of rising COVID-19 cases locally; the awards had initially been scheduled as an in-person event in Pasadena, Calif., for the first time since 2019.

Mandy Moore took home the Individual Achievement in Drama for This Is Us, which may provide some consolation for fans surprised that the actress was snubbed by the Emmys for her work on the final season of the NBC tearjerker.

Ted Danson and Steve Martin tied as the honorees for Career Achievement (all hail the white-haired foxes of comedy!), and I Love Lucy earned the Heritage Award.

The TCA Awards were announced as part of the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, happening now. Below is a full list of the 2022 winners.

Individual Achievement in Drama: Mandy Moore, This Is Us, NBC

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, ABC

Program of the Year: Abbott Elementary, ABC

Outstanding New Program: Abbott Elementary, ABC

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: Abbott Elementary, ABC

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: Succession, HBO

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming (tie): The Amazing Race, CBS, and Legendary, HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk, or Sketch: I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, Netflix

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials: Dopesick, Hulu

Career Achievement Honoree (tie): Ted Danson and Steve Martin

Heritage Award: I Love Lucy, CBS

