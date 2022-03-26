LeBron James, Jared Leto, and Diana: The Musical are the big losers at the 2022 Razzie Awards
Whether or not Netflix finally wins its first Best Picture Oscar this weekend, the streamer can take some sort of pride in knowing it dominated the 42nd Golden Raspberry Awards.
The Razzies have made their latest selections for the worst films and performances of the past year, and Netflix's filmed version of Diana: The Musical proved to be the big "winner," taking home five awards including Worst Picture, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay, while Jeanna de Waal's turn as the Princess of Wales scored her a Worst Actress award.
It's not exactly surprising, as the musical take on Diana's life was savaged by critics upon its release last year. In her D review, EW's Maureen Lee Lenker wrote, "It's mind-boggling that this show is not a parody that exists purely in the world of a television show."
However, Diana failed to completely sweep the Razzies: Space Jam: A New Legacy followed close behind with three awards, including LeBron James' win for Worst Actor for his performance. The much-despised Space Jam follow-up also won awards for Worst Remake, Worst Rip-Off, or Sequel and Worst Screen Couple for James and "Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on."
Other "winners" included Bruce Willis — in a special category for Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie, which he won for the sci-fi dud Cosmic Sin — and Jared Leto, who not only missed out on an Oscar nomination for House of Gucci but took home the Worst Supporting Actor Razzie for his performance as Italian designer and businessman Paolo Gucci. Boof.
See the full list of Razzie "winners" below.
WORST PICTURE
Diana: The Musical (WINNER)
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
WORST ACTOR
LeBron James — Space Jam: A New Legacy (WINNER)
Scott Eastwood — Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf (as Prince Charles) — Diana: The Musical
Ben Platt — Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg — Infinite
WORST ACTRESS
Jeanna de Waal — Diana: The Musical (WINNER)
Amy Adams — The Woman in the Window
Megan Fox — Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning — Karen
Ruby Rose — Vanquish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Judy Kaye (as BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) — Diana: The Musical (WINNER)
Amy Adams — Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson — Infinite
Erin Davie (as Camilla) — Diana: The Musical
Taryn Manning — Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jared Leto — House of Gucci (WINNER)
Ben Affleck — The Last Duel
Nick Cannon — The Misfits
Mel Gibson — Dangerous
Gareth Keegan (as James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) — Diana: The Musical
WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE (Special Category)
Bruce Willis — Cosmic Sin (WINNER)
Bruce Willis — American Siege
Bruce Willis — Apex
Bruce Willis — Deadlock
Bruce Willis — Fortress
Bruce Willis — Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis — Out of Death
Bruce Willis — Survive the Game
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on — Space Jam: A New Legacy (WINNER)
Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number — Diana: The Musical
Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes, or His Ridiculous Accent — House of Gucci
Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal — Dear Evan Hansen
Tom & Jerry (a.k.a. Itchy & Scratchy) — Tom & Jerry the Movie
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF, or SEQUEL
Space Jam: A New Legacy (WINNER)
Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella de Vil)
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)
WORST DIRECTOR
Christopher Ashley — Diana: The Musical (WINNER)
Stephen Chbosky — Dear Evan Hansen
"Coke" Daniels — Karen
Renny Harlin — The Misfits
Joe Wright — The Woman in the Window
WORST SCREENPLAY
Diana: The Musical — script by Joe DiPietro, music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan (WINNER)
Karen — written by "Coke" Daniels
The Misfits — screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, screen story by Henny
Twist — written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, additional material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an "Original Idea" by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas
The Woman in the Window — screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn
