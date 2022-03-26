Netflix's musical take on the Princess of Wales' life snagged five trophies at the event, which "honors" the worst in film.

LeBron James, Jared Leto, and Diana: The Musical are the big losers at the 2022 Razzie Awards

Whether or not Netflix finally wins its first Best Picture Oscar this weekend, the streamer can take some sort of pride in knowing it dominated the 42nd Golden Raspberry Awards.

The Razzies have made their latest selections for the worst films and performances of the past year, and Netflix's filmed version of Diana: The Musical proved to be the big "winner," taking home five awards including Worst Picture, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay, while Jeanna de Waal's turn as the Princess of Wales scored her a Worst Actress award.

It's not exactly surprising, as the musical take on Diana's life was savaged by critics upon its release last year. In her D review, EW's Maureen Lee Lenker wrote, "It's mind-boggling that this show is not a parody that exists purely in the world of a television show."

However, Diana failed to completely sweep the Razzies: Space Jam: A New Legacy followed close behind with three awards, including LeBron James' win for Worst Actor for his performance. The much-despised Space Jam follow-up also won awards for Worst Remake, Worst Rip-Off, or Sequel and Worst Screen Couple for James and "Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on."

Other "winners" included Bruce Willis — in a special category for Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie, which he won for the sci-fi dud Cosmic Sin — and Jared Leto, who not only missed out on an Oscar nomination for House of Gucci but took home the Worst Supporting Actor Razzie for his performance as Italian designer and businessman Paolo Gucci. Boof.

See the full list of Razzie "winners" below.

WORST PICTURE

Diana: The Musical (WINNER)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTOR

LeBron James — Space Jam: A New Legacy (WINNER)

Scott Eastwood — Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (as Prince Charles) — Diana: The Musical

Ben Platt — Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg — Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

Jeanna de Waal — Diana: The Musical (WINNER)

Amy Adams — The Woman in the Window

Megan Fox — Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning — Karen

Ruby Rose — Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Judy Kaye (as BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) — Diana: The Musical (WINNER)

Amy Adams — Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson — Infinite

Erin Davie (as Camilla) — Diana: The Musical

Taryn Manning — Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jared Leto — House of Gucci (WINNER)

Ben Affleck — The Last Duel

Nick Cannon — The Misfits

Mel Gibson — Dangerous

Gareth Keegan (as James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) — Diana: The Musical

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE (Special Category)

Bruce Willis — Cosmic Sin (WINNER)

Bruce Willis — American Siege

Bruce Willis — Apex

Bruce Willis — Deadlock

Bruce Willis — Fortress

Bruce Willis — Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis — Out of Death

Bruce Willis — Survive the Game

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on — Space Jam: A New Legacy (WINNER)

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number — Diana: The Musical

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes, or His Ridiculous Accent — House of Gucci

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal — Dear Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry (a.k.a. Itchy & Scratchy) — Tom & Jerry the Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF, or SEQUEL

Space Jam: A New Legacy (WINNER)

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella de Vil)

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley — Diana: The Musical (WINNER)

Stephen Chbosky — Dear Evan Hansen

"Coke" Daniels — Karen

Renny Harlin — The Misfits

Joe Wright — The Woman in the Window

WORST SCREENPLAY

Diana: The Musical — script by Joe DiPietro, music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan (WINNER)

Karen — written by "Coke" Daniels

The Misfits — screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, screen story by Henny

Twist — written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, additional material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an "Original Idea" by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

The Woman in the Window — screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn

