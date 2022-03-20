CODA takes Oscars lead, Drag Race, Succession win big at 2022 PGA Awards: See full list of winners
Hollywood's top producers have named the best films and TV shows of the year, boosting the Apple TV+ drama CODA over presumed Oscars Best Picture frontrunner The Power of the Dog at a key point in this year's contentious awards race.
With just over a week to go before the March 27 Oscars ceremony, the 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards gave Sian Heder's crowd-pleasing hit a vital boost in the hunt for Best Picture in the middle of the Academy's voting window, which closes on March 22.
Though The Power of the Dog picked up steam in recent weeks with big wins at the DGA Awards, the BAFTA Awards, and the Critics Choice Awards, CODA's win with PGA is significant because it triumphed over a slate of 10 nominees using the preferential ballot voting system, which has also been adopted by the Academy. This means that films with passionate support often edge out subtler titles that have won critical favor for their structure versus their emotional impact, like Dog has.
Other film winners at the PGA Awards included Disney's animated feature Encanto and Questlove's Summer of Soul documentary, both of which are expected to repeat in their respective categories at next weekend's Oscars.
On the TV side, HBO had a big night with Succession and Mare of Easttown taking individual wins for Drama Series and Limited Series, while VH1's queer competition RuPaul's Drag Race earned its third consecutive win in the Game and Competition Television category.
As previously announced, Insecure's Issa Rae, West Side Story actress Rita Moreno, filmmaker George Lucas, Greg Berlanti, prolific producer Kathleen Kennedy, and former Universal president Mary Parent also received individual prizes at the 33rd PGA Awards ceremony.
Comprised of approximately 7,000 producers of film, TV, and new media, the PGA is — next to the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild — considered as one of the most reliable predictors of Oscar's taste on the awards trail, with many of the PGA's members spilling over into the Academy's voting ranks.
Since the PGA's first ceremony recognizing films released in 1989, all of the group's Best Theatrical Motion Picture winners have gone on to either win (22 titles, including last year's Nomadland) or be nominated (the remaining 11) for the Academy Award for Best Picture — including the 2013 Sandra Bullock blockbuster Gravity, which tied with eventual Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave in 2014.
See the full list of 2022 PGA Awards winners below.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Being the Ricardos
Belfast
WINNER: CODA
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
WINNER: Encanto
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Sing 2
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama
The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
WINNER: Succession
Yellowstone
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy
Cobra Kai
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Ted Lasso
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Dopesick
WINNER: Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
The White Lotus
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
8-Bit Christmas
Come From Away
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Single All the Way
WINNER: Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
60 Minutes
Allen v. Farrow
WINNER: The Beatles: Get Back
Queer Eye
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
America's Got Talent
Nailed It!
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
Ascension
The First Wave
Flee
In the Same Breath
The Rescue
Simple as Water
WINNER: Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Visionary Award:
Issa Rae
Stanley Kramer Award:
Rita Moreno
Milestone Award:
George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy
David O. Selznick Achievement Award:
Mary Parent
Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television:
Greg Berlanti
