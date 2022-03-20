Producers Guild of America Awards boost Apple TV+'s CODA over Jane Campion's Power of the Dog in the final weekend stretch of precursors before the Oscars.

Hollywood's top producers have named the best films and TV shows of the year, boosting the Apple TV+ drama CODA over presumed Oscars Best Picture frontrunner The Power of the Dog at a key point in this year's contentious awards race.

With just over a week to go before the March 27 Oscars ceremony, the 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards gave Sian Heder's crowd-pleasing hit a vital boost in the hunt for Best Picture in the middle of the Academy's voting window, which closes on March 22.

Though The Power of the Dog picked up steam in recent weeks with big wins at the DGA Awards, the BAFTA Awards, and the Critics Choice Awards, CODA's win with PGA is significant because it triumphed over a slate of 10 nominees using the preferential ballot voting system, which has also been adopted by the Academy. This means that films with passionate support often edge out subtler titles that have won critical favor for their structure versus their emotional impact, like Dog has.

Other film winners at the PGA Awards included Disney's animated feature Encanto and Questlove's Summer of Soul documentary, both of which are expected to repeat in their respective categories at next weekend's Oscars.

On the TV side, HBO had a big night with Succession and Mare of Easttown taking individual wins for Drama Series and Limited Series, while VH1's queer competition RuPaul's Drag Race earned its third consecutive win in the Game and Competition Television category.

As previously announced, Insecure's Issa Rae, West Side Story actress Rita Moreno, filmmaker George Lucas, Greg Berlanti, prolific producer Kathleen Kennedy, and former Universal president Mary Parent also received individual prizes at the 33rd PGA Awards ceremony.

Comprised of approximately 7,000 producers of film, TV, and new media, the PGA is — next to the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild — considered as one of the most reliable predictors of Oscar's taste on the awards trail, with many of the PGA's members spilling over into the Academy's voting ranks.

Coda, RuPaul and Succession Credit: Apple TV+; VH1; Macall B. Polay/HBO

Since the PGA's first ceremony recognizing films released in 1989, all of the group's Best Theatrical Motion Picture winners have gone on to either win (22 titles, including last year's Nomadland) or be nominated (the remaining 11) for the Academy Award for Best Picture — including the 2013 Sandra Bullock blockbuster Gravity, which tied with eventual Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave in 2014.

See the full list of 2022 PGA Awards winners below.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

WINNER: CODA

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

WINNER: Encanto

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

WINNER: Succession

Yellowstone

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Cobra Kai

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Ted Lasso

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Dopesick

WINNER: Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

The White Lotus

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

8-Bit Christmas

Come From Away

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Single All the Way

WINNER: Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes

Allen v. Farrow

WINNER: The Beatles: Get Back

Queer Eye

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

America's Got Talent

Nailed It!

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Ascension

The First Wave

Flee

In the Same Breath

The Rescue

Simple as Water

WINNER: Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Visionary Award:

Issa Rae

Stanley Kramer Award:

Rita Moreno

Milestone Award:

George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy

David O. Selznick Achievement Award:

Mary Parent

Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television:

Greg Berlanti

