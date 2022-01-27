King Richard, Dune, West Side Story, Belfast, The Power of the Dog, and Squid Game also showed up on the 2022 PGA noms list.

Hollywood's leading producers have named the best movies and TV shows of the last year, as the Producers Guild of America announced its annual awards nominations — including Netflix's Closer stand-up special that features comedian Dave Chappelle's headline-making controversial remarks about the transgender community.

Dave Chappelle Dave Chappelle in 'The Closer' | Credit: Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

The PGA Awards deemed the special as one of the best-produced projects of 2021 among its Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television category after Chappelle drew ire from LGBTQ leaders.

"Dave stands by his Art. Both sides of the street are talking and Dave is listening," Chappelle's rep previously told PEOPLE after the star endured intense backlash for his comments, which even prompted several Netflix employees to stage a walkout. "At some point, when everyone is open, I'm sure our communities will come together."

Other popular TV projects like HBO's Succession, Netflix's Squid Game, VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, and Disney+'s WandaVision hit big among the PGA Awards nominations list, while steadfast film contenders in the Oscars race showed up as well, including Dune, West Side Story, Belfast, The Power of the Dog, CODA, Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick... Boom!, King Richard, and surprise nominee Being the Ricardos.

Dune / Succession / West Side Story The 2022 PGA Awards nominations include 'Dune,' 'Succession, and 'West Side Story.' | Credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros.; Macall Polay/HBO; Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios

As previously announced, West Side Story actress Rita Moreno, filmmaker George Lucas, prolific producer Kathleen Kennedy, and former Universal president Mary Parent will receive individual honors at the 33rd PGA ceremony.

Made up of roughly 7,000 film, TV, and new media producers, the PGA is — next to the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild — considered to be one of the most influential and precursor voting bodies on the awards trail, with many of the PGA's members spilling over into the Academy's ranks.

The two groups' tastes routinely align. Since the PGA's first ceremony recognizing films released in 1989, all of the PGA's Best Theatrical Motion Picture winners have gone on to either win (22 titles, including last year's Nomadland) or be nominated (the remaining 11) for the Academy Award for Best Picture — including the 2013 Sandra Bullock blockbuster Gravity, which tied with eventual Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave in 2014.

On top of sharing membership, the PGA has a similar voting method to the Academy's, as it has adopted the preferential ballot system. Since the Academy and the PGA both expanded their respective number of nomination slots in 2009, the PGA has typically recognized between seven and nine movies each year that end up competing among the Academy's Best Picture set.

This year's winners will be revealed at the guild's March 19 ceremony. See the full list of 2022 PGA Awards nominations below.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Cobra Kai

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Dopesick

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

The White Lotus

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

8-Bit Christmas

Come From Away

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Single All the Way

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes

Allen v. Farrow

The Beatles: Get Back

Queer Eye

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

America's Got Talent

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Ascension

The First Wave

Flee

In the Same Breath

The Rescue

Simple as Water

Summer of Soul

Stanley Kramer Award:

Rita Moreno

Milestone Award:

George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy

David O. Selznick Achievement Award:

Mary Parent